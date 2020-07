Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Sandy Beach Front Home with views of Duck Island Available for Academic Rental - Fully Furnished , Located at Grove Beach Point Assoc. Marsh Views , Walking , Jogging ,Biking, Kayaking, in Beach Community! Tenant suppiles Bedding and Mattress Covers. NO PETS ALLOWED , NO SMOKING! New Natural Gas Heat and Stove!

Owners utilize much of garage and small room in first floor for winter storage.

Security $3,000 , Credit Check and Income verified