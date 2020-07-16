All apartments in Middlesex County
Find more places like 2 Buckingham Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Middlesex County, CT
/
2 Buckingham Avenue
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:40 PM

2 Buckingham Avenue

2 Buckingham Avenue · (860) 304-5524
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

2 Buckingham Avenue, Middlesex County, CT 06475

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$4,400

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
Available as Academic rental starting 9/9/20 week after Labor Day through May 31,2021 . Sparkling, spacious newer construction in the Great Hammock Beach Association. Use of beach and boat launch included. Expansive marsh and water views from wraparound porch on two sides with short walk to private beach. Wonderful locale, sleeps 8 comfortably. All modern conveniences, newer kitchen and baths, laundry and outdoor shower. Geothermal heating and AC guarantees low monthly utility bills regardless of temperature outside. Handicap accessible feature, chairlift from ground level garage to Main floor. Furnished.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2 Buckingham Avenue have any available units?
2 Buckingham Avenue has a unit available for $4,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2 Buckingham Avenue have?
Some of 2 Buckingham Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2 Buckingham Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2 Buckingham Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2 Buckingham Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2 Buckingham Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Middlesex County.
Does 2 Buckingham Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2 Buckingham Avenue offers parking.
Does 2 Buckingham Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2 Buckingham Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2 Buckingham Avenue have a pool?
No, 2 Buckingham Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2 Buckingham Avenue have accessible units?
Yes, 2 Buckingham Avenue has accessible units.
Does 2 Buckingham Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2 Buckingham Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 2 Buckingham Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2 Buckingham Avenue has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 2 Buckingham Avenue?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Middletown Brooke
100 Town Brooke
Middletown, CT 06457
Northwoods Apartments
1 Dove Lane
Middletown, CT 06457
Sagamore Hills
1151 Washington St
Middletown, CT 06457
The Cove at Gateway Commons
1 Maple Tree Lane
Old Saybrook Center, CT 06333
Newfield Towers
220 Newfield St
Middletown, CT 06457
Newfield/Stoneycrest Towers
352 Newfield St
Middletown, CT 06457
Windshire Terrace
72 Forest Glen Cir
Middletown, CT 06457
Rose Gardens
100 Rose Circle
Middletown, CT 06457

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New Haven, CTHartford, CTMeriden, CTMilford city, CTMiddletown, CTSpringfield, MAManchester, CTWaterbury, CTNorwich, CTWest Haven, CTNew London, CTWethersfield, CT
East Hartford, CTWestfield, MAShelton, CTCoram, NYNew Britain, CTNorth Haven, CTEssex Village, CTOld Saybrook Center, CTGuilford Center, CTWallingford Center, CTGlastonbury Center, CTBranford Center, CT
East Haven, CTWillimantic, CTGreenport West, NYBristol, CTGreenport, NYSouthold, NYSimsbury Center, CTCutchogue, NYCollinsville, CTRockville, CTGroton, CTSprings, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

Albertus Magnus CollegeCapital Community College
University of HartfordThree Rivers Community College
University of New Haven
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity