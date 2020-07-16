2 Buckingham Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities accessible parking garage

Available as Academic rental starting 9/9/20 week after Labor Day through May 31,2021 . Sparkling, spacious newer construction in the Great Hammock Beach Association. Use of beach and boat launch included. Expansive marsh and water views from wraparound porch on two sides with short walk to private beach. Wonderful locale, sleeps 8 comfortably. All modern conveniences, newer kitchen and baths, laundry and outdoor shower. Geothermal heating and AC guarantees low monthly utility bills regardless of temperature outside. Handicap accessible feature, chairlift from ground level garage to Main floor. Furnished.