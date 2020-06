Amenities

w/d hookup recently renovated some paid utils range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities oven range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities

Beautifull 4 bedr Two FUL BATH TOWNHOUSE apt!! - Property Id: 64681



4 Bedroom 2 FULL BATHS TOWNHOUSE apartment



!!!!!!!MOVE IN BY JULY 1ST AND RECIEVE FIRST MONTH FREE!!!!!



If you are looking for a spacious airy apt, this may be a good fit



Gorgeous renovated 4 bedroom TWO FULL BATHS TOWNHOUSE!



Apartment comes with brand new flooring throughout the entire apartment



Nice spacious rooms



Big kitchen



Wash and dryer hook up in the unit



Call or Text Bruce at 860-839-3100 to schedule a showing

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/64681

No Pets Allowed



