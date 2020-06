Amenities

Beautiful, newly updated and ready to move right in. 5 minutes to Byram Beach & Pool, I-95 and central Greenwich shopping. This apartment includes a mudroom, an office, 3 bedrooms and a Family rm/Dining rm. New Stacked Washer/Dryer, and a modern kitchen. 2 off street parking spaces. Shared use of the Yard. Heat, hot water and cooking gas included in the rental price.