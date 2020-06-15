48 Spring Street

Amenities

Greenwich Move right into this 3 bedroom 2.5 bath FULLY FURNISHED luxury condo w/ unmatched finishes, Quiet, private, convenient, prime location. Short walk to Greenwich Train/ Metro North& Greenwich Ave Restaurants, Stores.Equinox is steps away. Light-filled rooms, with designer furnishings. Spa like master suite with light therapy spa bath, custom lighting thru-out, beautiful windows & an inviting open floor plan. Full A/V system.Enjoy entertaining in the spacious dining room, gourmet carrera marble kitchen w/ custom cabinets & private breakfast room, living room has marble fireplace, very fun patio w/ custom landscape lighting & state of the art spa tub for those cold winter nights out on your own private terrace.. More...