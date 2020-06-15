All apartments in Greenwich
48 Spring Street
Last updated May 29 2020 at 12:14 AM

48 Spring Street

48 Spring Street · (203) 622-4000
Location

48 Spring Street, Greenwich, CT 06830
Chickahominy

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$8,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2003 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hot tub
fireplace
furnished
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
hot tub
Greenwich Move right into this 3 bedroom 2.5 bath FULLY FURNISHED luxury condo w/ unmatched finishes, Quiet, private, convenient, prime location. Short walk to Greenwich Train/ Metro North& Greenwich Ave Restaurants, Stores.Equinox is steps away. Light-filled rooms, with designer furnishings. Spa like master suite with light therapy spa bath, custom lighting thru-out, beautiful windows & an inviting open floor plan. Full A/V system.Enjoy entertaining in the spacious dining room, gourmet carrera marble kitchen w/ custom cabinets & private breakfast room, living room has marble fireplace, very fun patio w/ custom landscape lighting & state of the art spa tub for those cold winter nights out on your own private terrace.. More...

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 48 Spring Street have any available units?
48 Spring Street has a unit available for $8,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 48 Spring Street have?
Some of 48 Spring Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hot tub, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 48 Spring Street currently offering any rent specials?
48 Spring Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 48 Spring Street pet-friendly?
No, 48 Spring Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Greenwich.
Does 48 Spring Street offer parking?
No, 48 Spring Street does not offer parking.
Does 48 Spring Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 48 Spring Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 48 Spring Street have a pool?
No, 48 Spring Street does not have a pool.
Does 48 Spring Street have accessible units?
No, 48 Spring Street does not have accessible units.
Does 48 Spring Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 48 Spring Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 48 Spring Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 48 Spring Street does not have units with air conditioning.
