Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

New 2018 Condo – bright, spacious and inviting with a flexible and open concept floor plan for easy living and entertaining. Charming covered front porch, 9 ft ceilings first floor, hardwood floors throughout, 3 en-suite bedrooms, attached garage, private bluestone terrace and tons of storage. Located in the heart of the village and convenient walk to train, town, parks and schools.