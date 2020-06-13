All apartments in Fairfield County
633 Danbury Road
Last updated July 3 2020 at 3:02 AM

633 Danbury Road

633 Danbury Road · (203) 438-0455
Location

633 Danbury Road, Fairfield County, CT 06877

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 20 · Avail. now

$2,500

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1584 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This lovely 2 Bed, 2 Bath two level Condominium is in excellent condition. It has a spacious and beautiful Master Bedroom with his and her closets. Modern Kitchen with Stainless steel appliances and granite counter top! Clean and Shiny Wooden Flooring, Laundry within the Unit, Fireplace, and Central Air are just a few to name! Location is easily accessible to I-84. Two car parking under the unit with ample additional parking. A great opportunity in a safe and beautiful town. Owner Pays for HOA which includes trash and water. Tenant pays for Electricity, Cable, & Sewage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 633 Danbury Road have any available units?
633 Danbury Road has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 633 Danbury Road have?
Some of 633 Danbury Road's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 633 Danbury Road currently offering any rent specials?
633 Danbury Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 633 Danbury Road pet-friendly?
No, 633 Danbury Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fairfield County.
Does 633 Danbury Road offer parking?
Yes, 633 Danbury Road offers parking.
Does 633 Danbury Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 633 Danbury Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 633 Danbury Road have a pool?
No, 633 Danbury Road does not have a pool.
Does 633 Danbury Road have accessible units?
No, 633 Danbury Road does not have accessible units.
Does 633 Danbury Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 633 Danbury Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 633 Danbury Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 633 Danbury Road has units with air conditioning.
