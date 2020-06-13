633 Danbury Road

Amenities

This lovely 2 Bed, 2 Bath two level Condominium is in excellent condition. It has a spacious and beautiful Master Bedroom with his and her closets. Modern Kitchen with Stainless steel appliances and granite counter top! Clean and Shiny Wooden Flooring, Laundry within the Unit, Fireplace, and Central Air are just a few to name! Location is easily accessible to I-84. Two car parking under the unit with ample additional parking. A great opportunity in a safe and beautiful town. Owner Pays for HOA which includes trash and water. Tenant pays for Electricity, Cable, & Sewage.