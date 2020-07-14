All apartments in Fairfield County
39 Indian Mill Road
39 Indian Mill Road

39 Indian Mill Road · No Longer Available
39 Indian Mill Road, Fairfield County, CT 06807
Cos Cob

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
fire pit
parking
pool
garage
Unfurnished 1 year or more rental. Fantastic private outdoor space for the entire family. Heated pool, fire pit, ourdoor kitchen, basketball/sport court, and flat lawn for games. All-weather sun rm. Totally renovated 5 bed colonial on a cul-de-sac bordering the North Mianus Park. Liv rm with fp and formal dining rm have french doors to patio. Sunny eat-in kit. Fam rm,lg office/library, play rm, and mud rm as well as 2 powder rms on the 1st fl. Master has lux bath and walk-in closet. 4 double bedrooms and 2 baths complete the 2nd fl. 10 min to Greenwich Ave.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 39 Indian Mill Road have any available units?
39 Indian Mill Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fairfield County, CT.
What amenities does 39 Indian Mill Road have?
Some of 39 Indian Mill Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 39 Indian Mill Road currently offering any rent specials?
39 Indian Mill Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 39 Indian Mill Road pet-friendly?
No, 39 Indian Mill Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fairfield County.
Does 39 Indian Mill Road offer parking?
Yes, 39 Indian Mill Road offers parking.
Does 39 Indian Mill Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 39 Indian Mill Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 39 Indian Mill Road have a pool?
Yes, 39 Indian Mill Road has a pool.
Does 39 Indian Mill Road have accessible units?
No, 39 Indian Mill Road does not have accessible units.
Does 39 Indian Mill Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 39 Indian Mill Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 39 Indian Mill Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 39 Indian Mill Road does not have units with air conditioning.
