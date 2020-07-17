All apartments in Fairfield County
Last updated June 12 2020 at 1:03 AM

218 Old Norwalk Road

218 Old Norwalk Road · (203) 219-3769
Location

218 Old Norwalk Road, Fairfield County, CT 06840

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$7,500

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 4238 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Conveniently located on a private lane set back from the road, close to town, sits a 4 bedroom Center Hall Colonial with recently renovated eat-in kitchen and master bath. Formal living room with fireplace, formal dining room with bay window, separate office with fireplace, breakfast room with French doors leading to the outdoor deck and large family room open to kitchen with cathedral ceiling, skylights, beams, wetbar and fireplace. Very nice flow for everyday living, 3-car garage and a lovely, private setting.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 218 Old Norwalk Road have any available units?
218 Old Norwalk Road has a unit available for $7,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 218 Old Norwalk Road have?
Some of 218 Old Norwalk Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 218 Old Norwalk Road currently offering any rent specials?
218 Old Norwalk Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 218 Old Norwalk Road pet-friendly?
No, 218 Old Norwalk Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fairfield County.
Does 218 Old Norwalk Road offer parking?
Yes, 218 Old Norwalk Road offers parking.
Does 218 Old Norwalk Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 218 Old Norwalk Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 218 Old Norwalk Road have a pool?
No, 218 Old Norwalk Road does not have a pool.
Does 218 Old Norwalk Road have accessible units?
No, 218 Old Norwalk Road does not have accessible units.
Does 218 Old Norwalk Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 218 Old Norwalk Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 218 Old Norwalk Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 218 Old Norwalk Road does not have units with air conditioning.
