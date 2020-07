Amenities

$8000 per week available through AUGUST 15th!! FLEXIBLE DATES- The ultimate New England 'get away from it all' with a pool! Come spend a beautiful fun filled month+ in gorgeous Wilton CT. This incredibly lovely colonial 4 bedroom 4 bathroom home is waiting for you to relax and enjoy. A welcoming family room with large fireplace opens to the light and bright kitchen. The finished sun filled lower level complete with bathroom leads onto the patio surrounding the sparkling pool. Enjoy summer meals dining al fresco on the multi-level deck. Heather Lane is just perfect for strolling and bike riding. Your private oasis awaits close to everything: Wilton and Westport trains, shopping, parks and trails!