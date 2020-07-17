All apartments in Fairfield County
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:40 PM

16 Sleepy Hollow Road

16 Sleepy Hollow Drive · (203) 218-6664
Location

16 Sleepy Hollow Drive, Fairfield County, CT 06840

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$15,000

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 4500 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Available September 9. Ideal getaway to this immaculate, contemporary with dynamite outdoor recreation and privacy. Enter through your own electronic security gates and travel up your impressive driveway, far from the stress of the outside world. Once inside the grounds you'll discover a hip and sophisticated open floor plan home with soaring ceilings and walls of glass overlooking the incredible free-form pool, spa, 2 waterfalls a huge granite outdoor wet bar with refrigeration and grill! The main level master bedroom has its own fireplace and step-out to a private patio, ensuite bath and walk-in closet. The home office has fireplace and a wall of glass doors overlooking a natural stone fountain and serene patio and this room can alternately be used as the 4Th Bedroom. Many other rooms have sliders opening on to the wrap around rear porch which overlooks the pool with gorgeous tree top views beyond.Available furnished or unfurnished. There is an elevator for anyone in need of mobility assistance. The whole house generator assures you will never experience any inconvenience. This home is bright, clean, uplifting and a whole lot of fun! There is an abundance of outdoor furniture for your convenience. One hour from NYC, hurry this pristine upscale home will not last!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16 Sleepy Hollow Road have any available units?
16 Sleepy Hollow Road has a unit available for $15,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 16 Sleepy Hollow Road have?
Some of 16 Sleepy Hollow Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16 Sleepy Hollow Road currently offering any rent specials?
16 Sleepy Hollow Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16 Sleepy Hollow Road pet-friendly?
No, 16 Sleepy Hollow Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fairfield County.
Does 16 Sleepy Hollow Road offer parking?
Yes, 16 Sleepy Hollow Road offers parking.
Does 16 Sleepy Hollow Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16 Sleepy Hollow Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16 Sleepy Hollow Road have a pool?
Yes, 16 Sleepy Hollow Road has a pool.
Does 16 Sleepy Hollow Road have accessible units?
No, 16 Sleepy Hollow Road does not have accessible units.
Does 16 Sleepy Hollow Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16 Sleepy Hollow Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 16 Sleepy Hollow Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 16 Sleepy Hollow Road does not have units with air conditioning.
