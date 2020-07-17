16 Sleepy Hollow Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities elevator parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Available September 9. Ideal getaway to this immaculate, contemporary with dynamite outdoor recreation and privacy. Enter through your own electronic security gates and travel up your impressive driveway, far from the stress of the outside world. Once inside the grounds you'll discover a hip and sophisticated open floor plan home with soaring ceilings and walls of glass overlooking the incredible free-form pool, spa, 2 waterfalls a huge granite outdoor wet bar with refrigeration and grill! The main level master bedroom has its own fireplace and step-out to a private patio, ensuite bath and walk-in closet. The home office has fireplace and a wall of glass doors overlooking a natural stone fountain and serene patio and this room can alternately be used as the 4Th Bedroom. Many other rooms have sliders opening on to the wrap around rear porch which overlooks the pool with gorgeous tree top views beyond.Available furnished or unfurnished. There is an elevator for anyone in need of mobility assistance. The whole house generator assures you will never experience any inconvenience. This home is bright, clean, uplifting and a whole lot of fun! There is an abundance of outdoor furniture for your convenience. One hour from NYC, hurry this pristine upscale home will not last!