All apartments in Fairfield County
Find more places like 16 Cross Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fairfield County, CT
/
16 Cross Street
Last updated June 8 2020 at 11:45 PM

16 Cross Street

16 Cross Street · (203) 966-7800
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

16 Cross Street, Fairfield County, CT 06840

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 206 · Avail. now

$4,300

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1198 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
bbq/grill
internet access
key fob access
The Crossing's two bedroom residential apartment provides one floor living and elevator service to every floor. This bright and airy apartment features wood flooring, walk-in closet, full size washer/dryer in unit, digital thermostat with remote control, and a private deck. Open floor plan and a spacious kitchen w/full overlay cabinetry, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, brushed nickel fixtures and peninsula seating. Bathrooms: custom vanities with floor to ceiling tile shower, quartz countertop, brushed nickel fixtures. Outdoor common area brick terrace with outdoor seating and BBQ. Apartment is telephone, cable and internet ready and features high-efficiency heat and hot water, LED lighting, double glazed exterior doors and windows. The Crossing utilizes the most current technology for apartment living. We offer online rent processing, 24-hour security monitoring, intercom system for visitors, and keyless (Key Fob) building entry system. Free parking spot and free storage come with every apartment!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16 Cross Street have any available units?
16 Cross Street has a unit available for $4,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 16 Cross Street have?
Some of 16 Cross Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16 Cross Street currently offering any rent specials?
16 Cross Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16 Cross Street pet-friendly?
No, 16 Cross Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fairfield County.
Does 16 Cross Street offer parking?
Yes, 16 Cross Street offers parking.
Does 16 Cross Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16 Cross Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16 Cross Street have a pool?
No, 16 Cross Street does not have a pool.
Does 16 Cross Street have accessible units?
No, 16 Cross Street does not have accessible units.
Does 16 Cross Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16 Cross Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 16 Cross Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 16 Cross Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 16 Cross Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Avalon Wilton on Danbury Road
116 Danbury Rd
Stamford, CT 06897
Greenwich Place
33 Putnam Grn
Greenwich, CT 06830
Huntington Townhomes
100 Avalon Dr
Shelton, CT 06484
Hillcroft Village
10 Clapboard Ridge Rd
Danbury, CT 06811
Sheffield SoNo
55 N Water St
Norwalk, CT 06854
The Key At Yale And Towne
110 Towne St
Stamford, CT 06902
Summer House Apartments in Downtown Stamford
184 Summer St
Stamford, CT 06901
The Berkeley
500 West Ave
Norwalk, CT 06850

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bronx, NYNew Haven, CTStamford, CTYonkers, NYMilford city, CTNorwalk, CTNew Rochelle, NYDanbury, CTWhite Plains, NYWaterbury, CTWest Haven, CTShelton, CT
Coram, NYNorth Haven, CTPort Chester, NYGlen Cove, NYStratford, CTGreenwich, CTNaugatuck, CTAnsonia, CTBridgeport, CTTrumbull, CTHarrison, NYDarien, CT
Ridgefield, CTCos Cob, CTMount Kisco, NYRye, NYWestport, CTOld Greenwich, CTMamaroneck, NYPort Jefferson, NYScarsdale, NYMount Sinai, NYPort Jefferson Station, NYLarchmont, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

Albertus Magnus CollegeUniversity of Bridgeport
University of New HavenNorwalk Community College
Yale University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity