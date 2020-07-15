16 Cross Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities elevator parking bbq/grill internet access key fob access

The Crossing's two bedroom residential apartment provides one floor living and elevator service to every floor. This bright and airy apartment features wood flooring, walk-in closet, full size washer/dryer in unit, digital thermostat with remote control, and a private deck. Open floor plan and a spacious kitchen w/full overlay cabinetry, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, brushed nickel fixtures and peninsula seating. Bathrooms: custom vanities with floor to ceiling tile shower, quartz countertop, brushed nickel fixtures. Outdoor common area brick terrace with outdoor seating and BBQ. Apartment is telephone, cable and internet ready and features high-efficiency heat and hot water, LED lighting, double glazed exterior doors and windows. The Crossing utilizes the most current technology for apartment living. We offer online rent processing, 24-hour security monitoring, intercom system for visitors, and keyless (Key Fob) building entry system. Free parking spot and free storage come with every apartment!