100 Beagling Hill Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage gym pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking playground pool bbq/grill garage hot tub tennis court

1 year furnished rental. Stunning high-style Georgian colonial located within a private gated community with county club amenities. This gracious home is inviting and elegant. Interior boasts 7000+SF of thoughtfully planned living space with a beautiful kitchen opening up to a sun filled family room. This home boosts oversized rooms that are enhanced with custom woodwork; crown moldings, exquisite custom cabinetry and built-ins. Romantic master suite, custom closets and ultra-luxe spa bath. Four other spacious bedrooms with bonus exercise room including fully equipped gym. Glorious gardens, superior setting & timeless appeal. The ultimate cul-de-sac on Westport/Fairfield border located in The Ridge, a 24hr guard gated community of 96 luxury homes. Includes use of rec center, heated pool, lighted tennis courts, playground all situated within 5 miles of private rds. A perfect neighborhood! Convenient to Fairfield and Westport town center, train, beaches, highways, shops and restaurants. 65 Minutes to NYC!!