Last updated June 6 2020 at 5:18 AM

100 Beagling Hill Circle

100 Beagling Hill Circle · (203) 257-9909
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

100 Beagling Hill Circle, Fairfield County, CT 06824

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$14,500

5 Bed · 5 Bath · 6805 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
tennis court
1 year furnished rental. Stunning high-style Georgian colonial located within a private gated community with county club amenities. This gracious home is inviting and elegant. Interior boasts 7000+SF of thoughtfully planned living space with a beautiful kitchen opening up to a sun filled family room. This home boosts oversized rooms that are enhanced with custom woodwork; crown moldings, exquisite custom cabinetry and built-ins. Romantic master suite, custom closets and ultra-luxe spa bath. Four other spacious bedrooms with bonus exercise room including fully equipped gym. Glorious gardens, superior setting & timeless appeal. The ultimate cul-de-sac on Westport/Fairfield border located in The Ridge, a 24hr guard gated community of 96 luxury homes. Includes use of rec center, heated pool, lighted tennis courts, playground all situated within 5 miles of private rds. A perfect neighborhood! Convenient to Fairfield and Westport town center, train, beaches, highways, shops and restaurants. 65 Minutes to NYC!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 100 Beagling Hill Circle have any available units?
100 Beagling Hill Circle has a unit available for $14,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 100 Beagling Hill Circle have?
Some of 100 Beagling Hill Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 100 Beagling Hill Circle currently offering any rent specials?
100 Beagling Hill Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 100 Beagling Hill Circle pet-friendly?
No, 100 Beagling Hill Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fairfield County.
Does 100 Beagling Hill Circle offer parking?
Yes, 100 Beagling Hill Circle offers parking.
Does 100 Beagling Hill Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 100 Beagling Hill Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 100 Beagling Hill Circle have a pool?
Yes, 100 Beagling Hill Circle has a pool.
Does 100 Beagling Hill Circle have accessible units?
No, 100 Beagling Hill Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 100 Beagling Hill Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 100 Beagling Hill Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 100 Beagling Hill Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 100 Beagling Hill Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 100 Beagling Hill Circle?
