91 RAYMOND Street

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities fire pit gym

Classic Colonial for Rent in Darien. This spacious four bedroom offers complete privacy with easy access to town and train. A striking great room with a stone fireplace is off of the kitchen along with a play space and sunroom. Additionally, there is an office, living room and dining room. The master is over sized and there are three additional bedrooms and three full baths upstairs. A basement with high ceilings is perfect space exercise or entertainment. A built-in fire pit and deck are great for outdoor activities and socializing. On the lower level, there is an additional 800 sf in-law or nanny apartment with a living area, den, bedroom, bath, kitchen and separate entrance. Can be rented partially furnished.