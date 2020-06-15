All apartments in Darien
91 RAYMOND Street
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

91 RAYMOND Street

91 Raymond Street · No Longer Available
Location

91 Raymond Street, Darien, CT 06820
Tokeneke

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
gym
fire pit
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
fire pit
gym
Classic Colonial for Rent in Darien. This spacious four bedroom offers complete privacy with easy access to town and train. A striking great room with a stone fireplace is off of the kitchen along with a play space and sunroom. Additionally, there is an office, living room and dining room. The master is over sized and there are three additional bedrooms and three full baths upstairs. A basement with high ceilings is perfect space exercise or entertainment. A built-in fire pit and deck are great for outdoor activities and socializing. On the lower level, there is an additional 800 sf in-law or nanny apartment with a living area, den, bedroom, bath, kitchen and separate entrance. Can be rented partially furnished.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 91 RAYMOND Street have any available units?
91 RAYMOND Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Darien, CT.
What amenities does 91 RAYMOND Street have?
Some of 91 RAYMOND Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 91 RAYMOND Street currently offering any rent specials?
91 RAYMOND Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 91 RAYMOND Street pet-friendly?
No, 91 RAYMOND Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Darien.
Does 91 RAYMOND Street offer parking?
No, 91 RAYMOND Street does not offer parking.
Does 91 RAYMOND Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 91 RAYMOND Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 91 RAYMOND Street have a pool?
No, 91 RAYMOND Street does not have a pool.
Does 91 RAYMOND Street have accessible units?
No, 91 RAYMOND Street does not have accessible units.
Does 91 RAYMOND Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 91 RAYMOND Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 91 RAYMOND Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 91 RAYMOND Street does not have units with air conditioning.
