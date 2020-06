Amenities

patio / balcony

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities

Direct waterfront property in Tokeneke, sited high with unsurpassed views of Scott's Cove and Long Island Sound. Beautiful open living and dining rooms with French doors that open to multi-level terraces overlooking the water, just perfect for entertaining and watching sunsets! Master bedroom suite with French doors out to a private balcony with 180-degree water views. Three additional bedrooms with full baths in the main house, plus one more bedroom with a full bath in detached cottage complete this dramatic property. Short term rental considered. Available September 5th.