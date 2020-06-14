Apartment List
/
CT
/
danbury
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:51 PM

22 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Danbury, CT

Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
15 Units Available
Hillcroft Village
10 Clapboard Ridge Rd, Danbury, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,447
852 sqft
Just a short drive from Ridgewood Country Club and North Street Shopping Center, this beautiful community offers a fitness center, clubroom and swimming pool. Apartment features include in-unit laundry, large closets and patios/balconies.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
34 Units Available
1 Kennedy Flats
1 Kennedy Ave, Danbury, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,580
860 sqft
This property offers clean and modern apartments with in-unit laundry facilities and energy-efficient appliances. Situated in an ideal location for both shopping and dining. On-site facilities include a gym, pool and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
$
19 Units Available
The Point at Still River
2 Mountainview Ter, Danbury, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,580
820 sqft
Bay windows, gourmet kitchens and patios are included with one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments situated along the Still River and within walking distance to historic Main Street.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
5 Units Available
Willow Grove
101 Avalon Lake Rd, Danbury, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,890
1095 sqft
Spacious, modern units in a community with pool and full-service gym. Granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and private patios. Close to several excellent dining options, including Della Francesca and Molly Darcy's Irish Pub.
Results within 1 mile of Danbury

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
22 Bradley Ct
22 Bradley Court, Putnam County, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,500
850 sqft
Apartment near 684 and 84 - Property Id: 297180 All utilities included. Located 5 minutes from the Danbury mall and the metro north train station right off of 84 and 684. Spacious front and back yard. New french door entrance with recessed lighting.
Results within 5 miles of Danbury

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
1104 Greystone Lane
1104 Greystone Lane, Putnam County, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,100
1200 sqft
Beautiful, furnished townhouse in Fieldstone Pond. Nothing to do but move right in. Bright Living Rm with gas fireplace, Dining Rm with sliding glass door to Deck. Kitchen with Granite counters. Bedroom with walk-in california closet.

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 06:42pm
1 Unit Available
53 Stony Hill Road - 2
53 Stony Hill Road, Fairfield County, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,300
750 sqft
2nd Floor, 1 Bedroom 1 bathroom unit Great location, in Bethel; near Target, multiple shopping areas and Big Y. Quiet suburban town, great school system and reasonable rent!

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
1 Unit Available
99 Olcott Way
99 Olcott Way, Ridgefield, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,600
920 sqft
Lovely Upper unit is excellent condition with easy parking location and lovely views from living room windows.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
1 Unit Available
67 Olcott Way
67 Olcott Way, Ridgefield, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,700
920 sqft
Recently renovated main level one bedroom condominium with washer dryer in the unit. New hardwood flooring throughout, new windows and sliding glass door leading to private patio. Remodeled kitchen with butcher block counters and farmhouse sink.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
1 Unit Available
406 Main Street
406 Main St, Ridgefield, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,575
608 sqft
Live right on Main Street in charming Ridgefield, CT! Restaurants, shops, sidewalks are all out your front door. Enjoy the lights at the holidays, free concerts in the park in summer and all of the highlights of living in town.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
1 Unit Available
127 Olcott Way
127 Olcott Way, Ridgefield, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,575
920 sqft
Do not miss the chance to live in the friendly and beautiful Casagmo Complex! This renovated end unit is the perfect home for you! The windows allow for natural light to radiate all throughout the unit, filling it with a sense of joy and tranquility.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
1 Unit Available
13 Outpost Lane
13 Outpost Lane, Fairfield County, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,725
925 sqft
Completely renovated with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and new wood floor throughout. Fox Hill condominium is located minutes to schools, shopping recreation center and down town.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
1 Unit Available
26 Essex Court
26 Essex Court, Fairfield County, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,400
1406 sqft
Heat and hot water are included in the rent. Must have good credit. No pets or smokers! Ready by 5/1/20 for occupancy. The unit is located downstairs.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
1 Unit Available
33 Lawson Lane
33 Lawson Lane, Ridgefield, CT
1 Bedroom
$2,200
1253 sqft
BEST IN CLASS: Don't miss the opportunity to lease this completely remodeled, light and bright main level condo with finished walkout basement.
Results within 10 miles of Danbury

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
120 Old Route 55
120 East Main Street, Pawling, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,600
2000 sqft
WONDERFUL PAWLING GETAWAY AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY. Escape in time for summer to this charming home with almost 10 acres on a quiet road.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
272 Maplewood Drive
272 Maplewood Drive, Westchester County, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,800
634 sqft
Pure perfection! Enjoy serene wooded views while relaxing on the deck of this light-filled, one bedroom, end unit, that has been recently redone. The spacious living room offers a custom mantle, wood-burning fireplace.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
307 Drew Lane
307 Drew Lane, Putnam County, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,950
850 sqft
Lovely fully renovated unit on first floor with only five steps to the front door. Condo is in the back overlooking the garden with a deck, not the parking lot.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
1 Unit Available
Old Danbury Road
31 Old Danbury Road, Fairfield County, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,950
847 sqft
And the living is easy! This one bedroom apartment features granite counters, full size laundry, an open floor plan, generous closets and so much more! The spacious kitchen and living room/dining room are perfect for relaxing and entertaining.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
624 Route 22
624 Front Street, Westchester County, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,850
1000 sqft
Must See! Newly renovated 1BR Apartment - 1 minute walk to Croton Falls train station and shops. Includes sought-after premium parking spot for train.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
1 Unit Available
225 Peaceable Street
225 Peaceable Street, Fairfield County, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,500
744 sqft
Available immediately. Charming and fully renovated studio apartment with private entrance above a detached garage of a single family home on scenic Peaceable Street. Top location, private setting, and picturesque pond view.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
1 Unit Available
329 Good Hill Road
329 Good Hill Road, Fairfield County, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,500
750 sqft
The Quintessential Apartment in The Woods. Tranquil and Scenic. Washer/Dryer in Home and Off Street Parking...Way off the Street! Cathedral Ceiling in Living Space, Nice Size Walk in Closet and Super Duper Clean.

1 of 13

Last updated February 17 at 12:21am
1 Unit Available
29 Bishop Park Road
29 Bishop Park Road, Westchester County, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,600
1100 sqft
A private lane leads to this sophisticated country cottage. A short walk to the Lake. Lake access and water use. Swim, Canoe and Kayak on a beautiful clear lake.

June 2020 Danbury Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Danbury Rent Report. Danbury rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Danbury rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Danbury Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Danbury Rent Report. Danbury rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Danbury rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Danbury rents increased significantly over the past month

Danbury rents have increased 0.4% over the past month, and have increased moderately by 2.2% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Danbury stand at $1,208 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,525 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in February. Danbury's year-over-year rent growth leads the state and national averages, which both stand at 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Connecticut

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Danbury, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Connecticut, 6 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.8% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Stamford is the most expensive of all Connecticut's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,944; of the 10 largest cities in Connecticut that we have data for, Meriden, Norwalk, and Hartford, where two-bedrooms go for $1,080, $1,739, and $1,035, respectively, are the three major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.0%, -0.4%, and -0.3%).
    • Danbury, Stratford, and New Britain have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.2%, 1.5%, and 1.3%, respectively).

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Danbury

    As rents have increased moderately in Danbury, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Compared to most large cities across the country, Danbury is less affordable for renters.

    • Danbury's median two-bedroom rent of $1,525 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 2.2% increase in Danbury.
    • While Danbury's rents rose moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Danbury than most large cities. For example, Detroit has a median 2BR rent of $900, where Danbury is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Danbury 1 BedroomsDanbury 2 BedroomsDanbury 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsDanbury 3 BedroomsDanbury Apartments with Balcony
    Danbury Apartments with GarageDanbury Apartments with GymDanbury Apartments with Hardwood FloorsDanbury Apartments with ParkingDanbury Apartments with Pool
    Danbury Apartments with Washer-DryerDanbury Cheap PlacesDanbury Dog Friendly ApartmentsDanbury Pet Friendly Places

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Bronx, NYNew Haven, CTStamford, CTYonkers, NYMilford city, CTNorwalk, CTNew Rochelle, NYWaterbury, CT
    White Plains, NYWest Haven, CTStratford, CTShelton, CTGlen Cove, NYGreenwich, CTTrumbull, CTHuntington Station, NY
    Poughkeepsie, NYNaugatuck, CTPort Chester, NYOssining, NYDarien, CTMamaroneck, NYElmsford, NYTarrytown, NY

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Western Connecticut State UniversityAlbertus Magnus College
    University of New HavenNorwalk Community College
    Yale University