Apartment List
/
CT
/
danbury
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:33 PM

41 Apartments for rent in Danbury, CT with washer-dryer

Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 10 at 09:33pm
15 Units Available
The Point at Still River
2 Mountainview Ter, Danbury, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,585
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
1215 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,305
1396 sqft
Bay windows, gourmet kitchens and patios are included with one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments situated along the Still River and within walking distance to historic Main Street.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
31 Units Available
1 Kennedy Flats
1 Kennedy Ave, Danbury, CT
Studio
$1,427
568 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,580
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,909
1118 sqft
This property offers clean and modern apartments with in-unit laundry facilities and energy-efficient appliances. Situated in an ideal location for both shopping and dining. On-site facilities include a gym, pool and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
14 Units Available
Hillcroft Village
10 Clapboard Ridge Rd, Danbury, CT
Studio
$1,465
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,482
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,749
1125 sqft
Just a short drive from Ridgewood Country Club and North Street Shopping Center, this beautiful community offers a fitness center, clubroom and swimming pool. Apartment features include in-unit laundry, large closets and patios/balconies.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 10 at 06:28pm
2 Units Available
Mayfair Square
71 Mayfair Square Road, Danbury, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
2106 sqft
Modern townhome apartments feature a resort-style pool, a gym, and an Internet cafe. Within the apartments are hardwood floors, stainless-steel appliances, walk-in closets, and private entries. Near I-84 and Danbury Fair Mall.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 10 at 09:33pm
6 Units Available
Willow Grove
101 Avalon Lake Rd, Danbury, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,740
1095 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious, modern units in a community with pool and full-service gym. Granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and private patios. Close to several excellent dining options, including Della Francesca and Molly Darcy's Irish Pub.

1 of 8

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
165 South Street 1
165 South St, Danbury, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
Unit 1 Available 08/01/20 Spacious Apartment in Downtown Danbury - Property Id: 92279 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/92279 Property Id 92279 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5910752)

1 of 8

Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
146 Great Plain Road
146 Great Plain Road, Danbury, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1700 sqft
Your search ends here! How would you like a nice 3-bedroom? Here is the home you've been waiting for! 3 bedrooms, Updated Kitchen, All Appliances (including washer/dryer!).

1 of 38

Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
12 Boulevard Drive
12 Boulevard Drive, Danbury, CT
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
2892 sqft
Fabulous 3/4 bedroom with 2 full & 2 half baths Lake Place condo with almost 3,000 square feet of luxury living. One of only a select few duplex buildings, so there's only one other unit attached. Mint Condition.
Results within 1 mile of Danbury

1 of 15

Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
633 Danbury Road
633 Danbury Road, Fairfield County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1584 sqft
This lovely 2 Bed, 2 Bath two level Condominium is in excellent condition. It has a spacious and beautiful Master Bedroom with his and her closets.

1 of 15

Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
619 Danbury Road
619 Danbury Road, Fairfield County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,985
1168 sqft
Built in 2013. Stunning, beautifully appointed 2 bedroom, 2 bath apartment with all the comforts of home. Kitchen features granite counters, stainless steel appliances and wood cabinetry in a natural maple finish.
Results within 5 miles of Danbury

1 of 4

Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
159 Danbury Road
159 Danbury Road, Fairfield County, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1000 sqft
Open Floor plan with Hardwood floors, Kitchens features granite counters and Stainless steel appliances. 2 Bedrooms, two baths, Laundry room-with washer/dryer in each unit. Central Air, Gas Heat. Double wall construction with sound-proofing.

1 of 24

Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
9 Lavelle Avenue
9 Lavelle Avenue, Fairfield County, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1435 sqft
Furnished year round WATERFRONT rental on Squantz Pond. 3 bedroom, 2 bath cape cod with main level master, laundry hook up on lower level,paved parking for 2 cars. Enjoy private backyard access and views of Squantz Pond this summer and beyond.

1 of 32

Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
40 Thunder Hill Lane
40 Thunder Hill Lane, Fairfield County, CT
4 Bedrooms
$5,400
3360 sqft
Wonderful rental opportunity at end of quiet cul-de-sac street within minutes to downtown Ridgefield. If you enjoy entertaining this house has it ALL.

1 of 8

Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
8 Canterbury Court
8 Canterbury Court, Fairfield County, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,500
703 sqft
Upper-level, one bedroom unit in a fabulously convenient location, tucked off the road to provide a quiet and beautifully landscaped surrounding.

1 of 18

Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
51 Continental Drive
51 Continental Drive, Fairfield County, CT
4 Bedrooms
$6,000
3681 sqft
Expanded raised ranch with colonial update. Stunning Chef's kitchen w/oversized granite island, custom cabinetry and appointments. All Viking appliances and Sub-zero refrigerator. Two private offices.

1 of 40

Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
323 Florida Hill Road
323 Florida Hill Road, Fairfield County, CT
5 Bedrooms
$25,000
6045 sqft
Arts and Crafts style home sits on 30+ park like acres in historic Ridgefield.

1 of 38

Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
11 Kendra Court
11 Kendra Court, Fairfield County, CT
4 Bedrooms
$16,000
7942 sqft
Furnished Resort Home on the Lake. Spectacular lakefront classic designed colonial estate w/picturesque water views located on prestigious cul de sac close to historic Ridgefield center.

1 of 12

Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
233 Danbury Rd, Road North
233 Danbury Road, Fairfield County, CT
1 Bedroom
$2,550
1011 sqft
Looking to downsize, but wanting to continue to enjoy the beauty and convenience that living in a sophisticated small(er) town has to offer? Brand spanking NEW! Secure, Beautiful, Private, Inviting, 55+ Unfurnished Apartment available for yearly

1 of 16

Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
83 South Street
83 South Street, Bethel, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1001 sqft
As you can see, this is a work in progress! Everything will be new! Landlord is working on freshly painting this lovely 2 bedroom downtown apartment. New Kitchen, bath, and all new flooring have been installed.

1 of 11

Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
59 Prospect Street
59 Prospect Street, Ridgefield, CT
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1867 sqft
Move right into this absolutely beautiful and pristine unit in sought after Wisteria Gardens in downtown Ridgefield.

1 of 8

Last updated February 20 at 09:50pm
1 Unit Available
16 Riverview Court
16 Riverview Ct, Fairfield County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,175
1386 sqft
Price Reduced!! Come see this updated and spacious condo right in Brookfield's Town Center! Just minutes from I-84, Rte. 7, and Rte. 25 for a convenient commute in any direction.

1 of 6

Last updated July 24 at 10:21pm
1 Unit Available
36 Pond Road
36 Pond Road, Fairfield County, CT
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
4020 sqft
Fantasies of a perfect property in Connecticut conjure up images of classic Colonial architecture and sprawling emerald lawns adorned with fragrant gardens.

1 of 21

Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
1 Nettle Lane
1 Nettle Ln, Fairfield County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1190 sqft
Welcome to the desirable Fox Hill Complex! Enjoy this beautiful end unit condo on the 2nd floor with high ceilings in the living room and fireplace.
Results within 10 miles of Danbury
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 10 at 01:03pm
2 Units Available
Avalon Wilton on River Road
25 River Rd, Wilton Center, CT
2 Bedrooms
$3,614
1468 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Prime location in Fairfield County close to Merritt Parkway, I-95, and Metro North for easy commuting. Apartments feature new renovations, hardwood floors, and granite countertops. Sparkling swimming pool and 24-hour maintenance.

July 2020 Danbury Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Danbury Rent Report. Danbury rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Danbury rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Danbury Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Danbury Rent Report. Danbury rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Danbury rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Danbury rent trends were flat over the past month

Danbury rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they have increased slightly by 1.2% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Danbury stand at $1,208 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,526 for a two-bedroom. Danbury's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.4%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across cities in Connecticut

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Danbury, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Connecticut, 7 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.4% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Stamford is the most expensive of all Connecticut's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,935; of the 10 largest cities in Connecticut that we have data for, Stamford, New Haven, and Hartford, where two-bedrooms go for $1,935, $1,333, and $1,033, respectively, are the three major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-0.4%, -0.1%, and -0.1%).
    • New Britain, Danbury, and Norwalk have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (1.8%, 1.2%, and 0.8%, respectively).

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Danbury

    As rents have increased slightly in Danbury, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Danbury is less affordable for renters.

    • Danbury's median two-bedroom rent of $1,526 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Danbury's rents rose slightly over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Danbury than most large cities. For example, Detroit has a median 2BR rent of $901, where Danbury is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Danbury 1 BedroomsDanbury 2 BedroomsDanbury 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsDanbury 3 BedroomsDanbury Apartments with Balcony
    Danbury Apartments with GarageDanbury Apartments with GymDanbury Apartments with Hardwood FloorsDanbury Apartments with ParkingDanbury Apartments with Pool
    Danbury Apartments with Washer-DryerDanbury Cheap PlacesDanbury Dog Friendly ApartmentsDanbury Furnished ApartmentsDanbury Pet Friendly Places

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Bronx, NYNew Haven, CTStamford, CTYonkers, NYMilford city, CTNorwalk, CTNew Rochelle, NYWaterbury, CT
    White Plains, NYWest Haven, CTStratford, CTShelton, CTGlen Cove, NYGreenwich, CTTrumbull, CTHuntington Station, NY
    Poughkeepsie, NYNaugatuck, CTPort Chester, NYOssining, NYDarien, CTMamaroneck, NYElmsford, NYTarrytown, NY

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Western Connecticut State UniversityAlbertus Magnus College
    University of New HavenNorwalk Community College
    Yale University