Apartment List
/
CT
/
danbury
/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:32 AM

24 Apartments for rent in Danbury, CT with pool

Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
32 Units Available
1 Kennedy Flats
1 Kennedy Ave, Danbury, CT
Studio
$1,427
568 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,504
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,909
1118 sqft
This property offers clean and modern apartments with in-unit laundry facilities and energy-efficient appliances. Situated in an ideal location for both shopping and dining. On-site facilities include a gym, pool and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
16 Units Available
Hillcroft Village
10 Clapboard Ridge Rd, Danbury, CT
Studio
$1,429
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,446
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,749
1125 sqft
Just a short drive from Ridgewood Country Club and North Street Shopping Center, this beautiful community offers a fitness center, clubroom and swimming pool. Apartment features include in-unit laundry, large closets and patios/balconies.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 06:35am
2 Units Available
Mayfair Square
71 Mayfair Square Road, Danbury, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
2106 sqft
Modern townhome apartments feature a resort-style pool, a gym, and an Internet cafe. Within the apartments are hardwood floors, stainless-steel appliances, walk-in closets, and private entries. Near I-84 and Danbury Fair Mall.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 09:32am
12 Units Available
The Point at Still River
2 Mountainview Ter, Danbury, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,625
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
1215 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,305
1396 sqft
Bay windows, gourmet kitchens and patios are included with one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments situated along the Still River and within walking distance to historic Main Street.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 09:32am
6 Units Available
Willow Grove
101 Avalon Lake Rd, Danbury, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,740
1095 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious, modern units in a community with pool and full-service gym. Granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and private patios. Close to several excellent dining options, including Della Francesca and Molly Darcy's Irish Pub.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
135 Lake Place South
135 Lake Pl S, Danbury, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1420 sqft
Gorgeous 2 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bath 1400 sq. ft. Townhouse FURNISHED, $2,550/month (Utilities not included) Electric heat ONE YEAR OR 6 MONTH LEASE No Pets, no smoking Use of all condo amenities including pool, tennis courts, clubhouse and access to lake.

1 of 38

Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
12 Boulevard Drive
12 Boulevard Drive, Danbury, CT
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
2892 sqft
Fabulous 3/4 bedroom with 2 full & 2 half baths Lake Place condo with almost 3,000 square feet of luxury living. One of only a select few duplex buildings, so there's only one other unit attached. Mint Condition.
Results within 5 miles of Danbury

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
8 Canterbury Court
8 Canterbury Court, Fairfield County, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,500
703 sqft
Upper-level, one bedroom unit in a fabulously convenient location, tucked off the road to provide a quiet and beautifully landscaped surrounding.

1 of 40

Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
323 Florida Hill Road
323 Florida Hill Road, Fairfield County, CT
5 Bedrooms
$25,000
6045 sqft
Arts and Crafts style home sits on 30+ park like acres in historic Ridgefield.

1 of 38

Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
11 Kendra Court
11 Kendra Court, Fairfield County, CT
4 Bedrooms
$16,000
7942 sqft
Furnished Resort Home on the Lake. Spectacular lakefront classic designed colonial estate w/picturesque water views located on prestigious cul de sac close to historic Ridgefield center.

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
127 Olcott Way
127 Olcott Way, Ridgefield, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,575
920 sqft
Do not miss the chance to live in the friendly and beautiful Casagmo Complex! This renovated end unit is the perfect home for you! The windows allow for natural light to radiate all throughout the unit, filling it with a sense of joy and tranquility.

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
33 Lawson Lane
33 Lawson Lane, Ridgefield, CT
1 Bedroom
$2,200
1253 sqft
BEST IN CLASS: Don't miss the opportunity to lease this completely remodeled, light and bright main level condo with finished walkout basement.

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
1 Nettle Lane
1 Nettle Ln, Fairfield County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1190 sqft
Welcome to the desirable Fox Hill Complex! Enjoy this beautiful end unit condo on the 2nd floor with high ceilings in the living room and fireplace.
Results within 10 miles of Danbury
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
4 Units Available
Avalon Wilton on River Road
25 River Rd, Wilton Center, CT
2 Bedrooms
$3,464
1468 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,730
1796 sqft
Prime location in Fairfield County close to Merritt Parkway, I-95, and Metro North for easy commuting. Apartments feature new renovations, hardwood floors, and granite countertops. Sparkling swimming pool and 24-hour maintenance.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
37 Spruce St
37 Spruce Street, Dutchess County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
Available 09/01/20 Spacious 2-BR, 2.5 bath townhome in Pawling, NY - Property Id: 312503 Spotless 2-BR, 2.5 bath townhome in quiet Cedar Valley; $2,300/mo.

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
272 Maplewood Drive
272 Maplewood Drive, Westchester County, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,700
634 sqft
Pure perfection! Enjoy serene wooded views while relaxing on the deck of this light-filled, one bedroom, end unit, that has been recently redone. The spacious living room offers a custom mantle, wood-burning fireplace.

1 of 34

Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
101 Newtown Turnpike
101 Newtown Tpke, Fairfield County, CT
4 Bedrooms
$16,000
2904 sqft
Perched on 2 acres of secluded land, this home boastfully offers 4 bedrooms and all of the perks of a renowned architects custom touch including shiplap cedar siding, Ipe decking, custom gutters/ rain leaders, Marvin & Arcadia energy efficient

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
26 Trails End Road
26 Trails End Rd, Fairfield County, CT
4 Bedrooms
$27,000
4133 sqft
Spend your summer at this wonderful 4 bedroom family home with a bonus room, partially finished lower level, a gorgeous yard, deck, garden, fire-pit, stone terrace and stunning pool in charming Weston CT. Close to many amenities but a world away.

1 of 40

Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
12 Comstock Lane
12 Comstock Lane, Fairfield County, CT
5 Bedrooms
$9,500
8281 sqft
Fairfield County awaits you with Space to Spread Out! Life is Good in Wilton, CT with 2 Home Offices under same roof--Mere Minutes to Commute Roads, 2 Train Stations and Award Winning Schools! Impressive Entry Foyer with view down exquisite tray-lit

1 of 13

Last updated February 17 at 12:21am
1 Unit Available
29 Bishop Park Road
29 Bishop Park Road, Westchester County, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,600
1100 sqft
A private lane leads to this sophisticated country cottage. A short walk to the Lake. Lake access and water use. Swim, Canoe and Kayak on a beautiful clear lake.

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
115 Stone Meadow
115 Stone Meadow Court, Westchester County, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,750
819 sqft
Spacious Studio with loft in the Oakridge Complex.

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
2 Old Pond Road
2 Old Pond Road, Westchester County, NY
4 Bedrooms
$12,500
2774 sqft
Beautiful 1730's updated & expanded 4 bedroom Country home fully-furnished available for rent starting 9/1/2020.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
464 Nod Hill Road
464 Nod Hill Road, Fairfield County, CT
3 Bedrooms
$27,000
2255 sqft
Enjoy the end of summer in this stunning elegant 3 bedroom colonial with spectacular gunite pool! Relax poolside in the spacious gazebo overlooking breathtaking views of professionally landscaped gardens. This private oasis offers a tranquil setting.

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
2302 Martingale Drive
2302 Martingale Drive, Putnam County, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,900
801 sqft
Light and Bright Upper Level Saddler End Unit. Enter into the Large Living Room/ Dining area with Wall to Wall Carpeting, and a Sliding Glass Door to a deck. The kitchen has ample cabinets and a window for you to gaze out onto the backyard.

July 2020 Danbury Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Danbury Rent Report. Danbury rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Danbury rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Danbury Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Danbury Rent Report. Danbury rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Danbury rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Danbury rent trends were flat over the past month

Danbury rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they have increased slightly by 1.2% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Danbury stand at $1,208 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,526 for a two-bedroom. Danbury's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.4%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across cities in Connecticut

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Danbury, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Connecticut, 7 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.4% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Stamford is the most expensive of all Connecticut's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,935; of the 10 largest cities in Connecticut that we have data for, Stamford, New Haven, and Hartford, where two-bedrooms go for $1,935, $1,333, and $1,033, respectively, are the three major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-0.4%, -0.1%, and -0.1%).
    • New Britain, Danbury, and Norwalk have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (1.8%, 1.2%, and 0.8%, respectively).

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Danbury

    As rents have increased slightly in Danbury, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Danbury is less affordable for renters.

    • Danbury's median two-bedroom rent of $1,526 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Danbury's rents rose slightly over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Danbury than most large cities. For example, Detroit has a median 2BR rent of $901, where Danbury is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Danbury 1 BedroomsDanbury 2 BedroomsDanbury 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsDanbury 3 BedroomsDanbury Apartments with Balcony
    Danbury Apartments with GarageDanbury Apartments with GymDanbury Apartments with Hardwood FloorsDanbury Apartments with ParkingDanbury Apartments with Pool
    Danbury Apartments with Washer-DryerDanbury Cheap PlacesDanbury Dog Friendly ApartmentsDanbury Furnished ApartmentsDanbury Pet Friendly Places

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Bronx, NYNew Haven, CTStamford, CTYonkers, NYMilford city, CTNorwalk, CTNew Rochelle, NYWaterbury, CT
    White Plains, NYWest Haven, CTStratford, CTShelton, CTGlen Cove, NYGreenwich, CTTrumbull, CTHuntington Station, NY
    Poughkeepsie, NYNaugatuck, CTPort Chester, NYOssining, NYDarien, CTMamaroneck, NYElmsford, NYTarrytown, NY

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Western Connecticut State UniversityAlbertus Magnus College
    University of New HavenNorwalk Community College
    Yale University