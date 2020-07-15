All apartments in Woodmoor
Find more places like 210 Jack Boot Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Woodmoor, CO
/
210 Jack Boot Way
Last updated July 15 2020 at 1:44 AM

210 Jack Boot Way

210 Jack Boot Way · (719) 435-0511
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Woodmoor
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

210 Jack Boot Way, Woodmoor, CO 80132

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$3,075

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 4884 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Make yourself at home at this charming 5 bedroom 4 bathroom home located in Colorado Springs! At 4,880sqft, this custom home features an updated kitchen that opens to the bright and spacious living room. Beautiful spacious master with 5 piece bath and walk in closet. Enjoy a morning coffee or end the day relaxing on the back patio. Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours. Contact our leasing agent for more information!
We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of COVID-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov. Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.
The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 210 Jack Boot Way have any available units?
210 Jack Boot Way has a unit available for $3,075 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 210 Jack Boot Way have?
Some of 210 Jack Boot Way's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 210 Jack Boot Way currently offering any rent specials?
210 Jack Boot Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 210 Jack Boot Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 210 Jack Boot Way is pet friendly.
Does 210 Jack Boot Way offer parking?
No, 210 Jack Boot Way does not offer parking.
Does 210 Jack Boot Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 210 Jack Boot Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 210 Jack Boot Way have a pool?
No, 210 Jack Boot Way does not have a pool.
Does 210 Jack Boot Way have accessible units?
No, 210 Jack Boot Way does not have accessible units.
Does 210 Jack Boot Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 210 Jack Boot Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 210 Jack Boot Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 210 Jack Boot Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 210 Jack Boot Way?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Woodmoor 2 BedroomsWoodmoor 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Woodmoor Apartments with BalconiesWoodmoor Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Woodmoor Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COCentennial, COArvada, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, CO
Englewood, COParker, COCastle Rock, COPueblo, COLone Tree, COWheat Ridge, COGolden, COGreenwood Village, COStonegate, COCherry Creek, CO
Gleneagle, COSecurity-Widefield, COKen Caryl, COManitou Springs, CODakota Ridge, COEvergreen, COWoodland Park, COCimarron Hills, COEdgewater, COColumbine, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity