Mountainview

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors parking air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/0efa23305b ---- Studio apartment located at Denver / Wheat Ridge city line. Studio Apartment 3330 Ames St. Unit 303 Rent: $875 Sq. Ft. - 400* AVAILABLE : August 14th, 2019 -Top floor -Wood laminate flooring -Air conditioning -Community Roof-top deck -One free parking space -Bus line providing direct service to/from Downtown Denver close by -Grocery stores within walking distance 3330 Ames Street #303 12-Month Lease $875 Rent $50 Flat Monthly Utility Fee (covers use of water, trash, gas, wastewater discharge, heat, and electricity.) $400 Security Deposit $45 Application Fee (per person) Available: August 14th, 2019! QUALIFICATIONS: - Must make twice the amount of rent per month - Have good established credit (min 2 open lines of credit in good standings) - No collections - No Rental Debt - No Evictions - No Criminal History Thank you very much for your time and interest! Contact Us: RIO Real Estate Management Leasing Windsor Phone: 303.733.0487 leasing@rio-realestate.com **Deposit subject to change pending results of background check *We do not approve applicants by credit score. All applications are put into a specific algorithm that take all qualifications into account.