Mountainview
Last updated July 26 2019 at 4:25 PM

Mountainview

3330 Ames Street · No Longer Available
Location

3330 Ames Street, Wheat Ridge, CO 80212
Lakeside

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/0efa23305b ---- Studio apartment located at Denver / Wheat Ridge city line. Studio Apartment 3330 Ames St. Unit 303 Rent: $875 Sq. Ft. - 400* AVAILABLE : August 14th, 2019 -Top floor -Wood laminate flooring -Air conditioning -Community Roof-top deck -One free parking space -Bus line providing direct service to/from Downtown Denver close by -Grocery stores within walking distance 3330 Ames Street #303 12-Month Lease $875 Rent $50 Flat Monthly Utility Fee (covers use of water, trash, gas, wastewater discharge, heat, and electricity.) $400 Security Deposit $45 Application Fee (per person) Available: August 14th, 2019! QUALIFICATIONS: - Must make twice the amount of rent per month - Have good established credit (min 2 open lines of credit in good standings) - No collections - No Rental Debt - No Evictions - No Criminal History Thank you very much for your time and interest! Contact Us: RIO Real Estate Management Leasing Windsor Phone: 303.733.0487 leasing@rio-realestate.com **Deposit subject to change pending results of background check *We do not approve applicants by credit score. All applications are put into a specific algorithm that take all qualifications into account.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Mountainview have any available units?
Mountainview doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wheat Ridge, CO.
How much is rent in Wheat Ridge, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Wheat Ridge Rent Report.
What amenities does Mountainview have?
Some of Mountainview's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Mountainview currently offering any rent specials?
Mountainview is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Mountainview pet-friendly?
No, Mountainview is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wheat Ridge.
Does Mountainview offer parking?
Yes, Mountainview offers parking.
Does Mountainview have units with washers and dryers?
No, Mountainview does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Mountainview have a pool?
No, Mountainview does not have a pool.
Does Mountainview have accessible units?
No, Mountainview does not have accessible units.
Does Mountainview have units with dishwashers?
No, Mountainview does not have units with dishwashers.

