229 Apartments for rent in Wheat Ridge, CO with hardwood floors

Don't let the blue sky fool you! While Wheat Ridge averages more blue sky days than even San Diego and Miami, they also average 53 inches of snow each year!

Wheat Ridge, Colorado is an old gold rush town named for the ridge of wheat seen by passing travelers back in the day. Now this thriving and vibrant community is the focus of environmental activities and community and organic gardens.

