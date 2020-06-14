Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 5:54 PM

229 Apartments for rent in Wheat Ridge, CO with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Wheat Ridge renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They're also easier to clean and sweep... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
Barths
31 Units Available
West 38
7333 West 38th Avenue, Wheat Ridge, CO
Studio
$1,420
607 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,490
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
1154 sqft
Offering enhanced studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom apartment homes, West 38 is one of Wheat Ridge's most premier apartment communities.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Applewood Villages
1 Unit Available
12300 W 38th ave
12300 West 38th Avenue, Wheat Ridge, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1400 sqft
Adorable Updated Bungalow with Fenced Backyard and Swamp Cooler! - Available for a 1 or 2 year lease! Adorable updated bungalow has hardwood floors throughout the main floor and finished garden level basement.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 05:36pm
Kipling
1 Unit Available
4712 Cody Street
4712 Cody Street, Wheat Ridge, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1450 sqft
This Updated & sunny 3 bedroom, 2 bath home full of charm in a desirable neighborhood in Wheat Ridge. This home has almost 1500 square feet of living space and was just updated.
Results within 1 mile of Wheat Ridge
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
Arvada Plaza Area
43 Units Available
Gateway Arvada Ridge
5458 Lee St, Arvada, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,545
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,085
1211 sqft
Schedule your virtual tour today with our staff live from Gateway Arvada Ridge from the comfort of your home! We've planned Gateway to make you feel right at home, right from the start.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Allendale Area
14 Units Available
Timberline Farms
11700 W 58th Ave, Arvada, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,561
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,959
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,554
1543 sqft
If the serene character of Timberline Farms seems to echo an authentic wine country retreat, it's intentional.
Verified

1 of 83

Last updated June 14 at 02:31pm
Allendale Area
13 Units Available
Panorama at Arvada Ridge
5654 Kipling Pky, Arvada, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,469
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,586
1009 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1294 sqft
Great location close to Denver's main roadways, Lutz Field and the Rocky Mountains. Community amenities include pool, sundeck, playground and fitness center. Apartments feature spacious layouts, patio or balcony, and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 66

Last updated June 14 at 02:31pm
Olde Town Arvada Area
18 Units Available
Park Place Olde Town
5743 Teller St, Arvada, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,432
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,154
1103 sqft
Thoughtfully designed apartments with walk-in closets and ceiling fans. Community amenities include an elevated lounge pool, gym and indoor dog wash. Easy access to the RTD Olde Town Station. Near Memorial Park.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:11pm
Berkeley
11 Units Available
Tennyson Place
3885 Tennyson St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,210
467 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,795
651 sqft
Urban-like community near Tennyson Street. Beautiful architecture, interior upgrades and lots of storage. Near parks, live music venues and restaurants. Patio or balcony. Pet-friendly. On-site garage and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 12:47pm
$
I-70 Corridor
17 Units Available
Water Tower Flats
7783 W 55th Ave, Arvada, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,525
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,972
1057 sqft
Recent, high-end apartments with proximity to I-70 and I-76 for easy access to surrounding areas. Within walking distance to Old Town Arvada. Normally-occurring resident events (monthly brunch). Many amenities that include a hot tub, pool, theater room, 24 hour fitness room, and many others.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:15pm
I-70 Corridor
19 Units Available
52nd Marketplace
7797 W 52nd Ave, Arvada, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,251
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
972 sqft
State of the art courtyard areas with BBQ grills, picnic tables, and canopied glider swings. Close to many stores like Costco and restaurants. Apartments in a very walkable neighborhood, with 2 on-site pools and a clubhouse lounge.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Applewood
13 Units Available
WestLink at Oak Station
1665 Pierson St, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,210
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,709
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,038
1290 sqft
Community opened in Spring 2015, so new residents will be among the first. Comfortable living with private patio/balcony and in-home laundry. Fitness room with cardio machines, free weights, and space for yoga. Just one half mile to the nearest light rail station.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Arvada Plaza Area
45 Units Available
Arvada Station
10068 W 52nd Pl, Arvada, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,317
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,702
1196 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1447 sqft
Stylish features like two-tone paint and 2" blinds. Expansive fitness center equipped for cardio and strength training. Resident activities. Less than a mile to I-70.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Berkeley
8 Units Available
Colewood
3860 Tennyson St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,599
660 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,850
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This boutique apartment community offers view of the city. In a walkable area with on-site fire pit, grill area, and fifth-level lounge. Spacious apartments include modern upgrades.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
I-70 Corridor
42 Units Available
Solana Olde Town
6875 W 56th Ave, Arvada, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,591
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,114
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,612
1364 sqft
Stylish apartments with stainless steel appliances, oversized windows, quartz countertops and full size washer/dryer. Community includes 24-hour fitness center, indoor basketball court, outdoor pizza kitchen and pool.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
Edgewood
18 Units Available
Sloan's Lake
6792 W 19th Pl, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,322
637 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,960
919 sqft
Contemporary apartments within walking distance of Sloan Lake and less than 15 minutes from downtown Denver. Also close to I-25 and several light rail stations. Package concierge and online rent payment services available.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 11:33am
West Colfax
4 Units Available
X at Sloans
1552 Xavier Street, Denver, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,425
584 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to X@Sloan’s, sophisticated apartment living near Sloan’s Lake, just minutes from downtown Denver. Choose from a sleek studio, 1-bedroom or 2-bedroom floor plan.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:42pm
$
Morse Park
22 Units Available
1600 Hoyt
1600 Hoyt Street, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,305
599 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,630
939 sqft
Nestled in the heart of Lakewood, 1600 Hoyt is a New State-of-the-Art Apartment Home that offers all the rewards and comforts of high-class living.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 12:53pm
West Highland
3 Units Available
The Trocadero Apartments
3755 Tennyson St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,999
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
915 sqft
Trocadero Apartments have been designed to provide a higher quality environment in which to live. Located just 2.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
West Highland
1 Unit Available
5125 West 29th Avenue Unit 3
5125 West 29th Avenue, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
1608 sqft
New luxury townhomes near Sloan's Lake WITH AMAZING ROOFTOP DECKS! - Newly Finished Luxury Townhome Featuring the Highest Level of International Modern Design * High Style & High Design * European Style Cabinetry * Gas Cooking * Quartz Countertops

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
West Highland
1 Unit Available
4720 W. 31st Ave.
4720 West 31st Avenue, Denver, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,550
1928 sqft
4720 W. 31st Ave. Available 07/11/20 Brick Bungalow with fenced yard and 1 car garage! - Property is currently occupied. Please do not disturb tenants. Available for a 1 or 2 year Lease.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Berkeley
1 Unit Available
4195 Zenobia St
4195 Zenobia Street, Denver, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1642 sqft
Location Location Location. 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Berkeley Duplex - Come check out this incredible property in the Berkeley neighborhood. 3rd bedroom in basement is non-conforming due to 6 1/2 foot ceiling height.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Edgewater
1 Unit Available
6695 W 25TH LN
6695 West 25th Lane, Edgewater, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1685 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Available 08/01/20 Edgewater - Property Id: 280638 Spacious home in Edgewater within walking distance to Sloan's Lake, the Edgewater Public Market, plenty of breweries and local restaurants.

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
West Highland
1 Unit Available
3217 Raleigh St Unit A
3217 N Raleigh St, Denver, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,697
1763 sqft
3217 Raleigh St A - Property Id: 272891 This ranch style home is located only 1 Block the main street of Highland Square! Hardwoods throughout also has upgraded black kitchen appliances, with walkout patio space w/ party lights which is great for

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Olde Town Arvada Area
1 Unit Available
8108 Ralston Rd
8108 Ralston Road, Arvada, CO
1 Bedroom
$855
Available 07/01/20 Large Room for Rent near Olde Town Arvada - Property Id: 129623 ROOM FOR RENT. Ideal for students or single adults who need a comfortable room in an ideal location.
City Guide for Wheat Ridge, CO

Don't let the blue sky fool you! While Wheat Ridge averages more blue sky days than even San Diego and Miami, they also average 53 inches of snow each year!

Wheat Ridge, Colorado is an old gold rush town named for the ridge of wheat seen by passing travelers back in the day. Now this thriving and vibrant community is the focus of environmental activities and community and organic gardens.

Having trouble with Craigslist Wheat Ridge? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Wheat Ridge, CO

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Wheat Ridge renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

