9395 West 38th Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage fireplace carpet

House on the hill with spacious yard. Open stairway going to basement with a brass planter on rail. Sunroom for an eating area. Fireplace in the living room,

1.75 Baths with 3 bedrooms. Newer Carpet. One of the bedrooms has french doors going to the back yard so could be used as an office. Open dining room area. Enclosed front porch with blue tile on floor. Would make an awesome room for plants.

One car attached garage.



~Advertised rent is discounted rent ~Pets O.K. (upon approval) fees apply



Please Call Cinthia for further details: 3037853008

Located Near: Kipling & 38th



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,745, Application Fee: $35, Available Now

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.