All apartments in Wheat Ridge
Find more places like 9395 West 38th Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Wheat Ridge, CO
/
9395 West 38th Avenue
Last updated June 22 2020 at 10:51 PM

9395 West 38th Avenue

9395 West 38th Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Wheat Ridge
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

9395 West 38th Avenue, Wheat Ridge, CO 80033
Bel Aire

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
House on the hill with spacious yard. Open stairway going to basement with a brass planter on rail. Sunroom for an eating area. Fireplace in the living room,
1.75 Baths with 3 bedrooms. Newer Carpet. One of the bedrooms has french doors going to the back yard so could be used as an office. Open dining room area. Enclosed front porch with blue tile on floor. Would make an awesome room for plants.
One car attached garage.

~Advertised rent is discounted rent ~Pets O.K. (upon approval) fees apply

Please Call Cinthia for further details: 3037853008
Located Near: Kipling & 38th

On select homes we utilize self-showings via Rently.com , or via key-pickup from our office. To view a property with a Rently.com lock box, click the link in the advertisement or go to Rently.com, search the property address and follow the instructions. It will require a $0.99 refundable deposit, paid electronically, and will send you a code to enter into the lock box to gain entry to the unit.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,745, Application Fee: $35, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9395 West 38th Avenue have any available units?
9395 West 38th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wheat Ridge, CO.
How much is rent in Wheat Ridge, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Wheat Ridge Rent Report.
What amenities does 9395 West 38th Avenue have?
Some of 9395 West 38th Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9395 West 38th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
9395 West 38th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9395 West 38th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 9395 West 38th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 9395 West 38th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 9395 West 38th Avenue offers parking.
Does 9395 West 38th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9395 West 38th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9395 West 38th Avenue have a pool?
No, 9395 West 38th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 9395 West 38th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 9395 West 38th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 9395 West 38th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 9395 West 38th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Best Cities for Families 2019
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Newgate Apartments
10400 W 44th Ave
Wheat Ridge, CO 80033
TERRA VILLAGE Apartments
6201 W 26th Ave
Wheat Ridge, CO 80214
Yukon Court
4490 Yukon Court
Wheat Ridge, CO 80033
West 38
7333 West 38th Avenue
Wheat Ridge, CO 80033

Similar Pages

Wheat Ridge 1 BedroomsWheat Ridge 2 Bedrooms
Wheat Ridge Apartments with PoolsWheat Ridge Dog Friendly Apartments
Wheat Ridge Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, CO
Littleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, COGreeley, COGolden, COLouisville, COLafayette, COGreenwood Village, COGlendale, COCommerce City, CO
Johnstown, COEvans, COSuperior, COFederal Heights, COSheridan, COMonument, CODove Valley, COCastle Pines, COMeridian, COHolly Hills, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Fruitdale

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College