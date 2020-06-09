6940 W 32nd Pl

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful home in Wheat Ridge close to everything! Walking distance to restaurants, shopping, and parks. Walking distance to the light rail, and close to Sloan's lake. Quick commute to downtown (10 mins), and close to I-70 for a quick drive to the mountains. This home has hardwood floors throughout the main level, new windows, and an open and flowing floor plan with lots of natural light. The basement offers additional living space and ample storage. Enjoy the huge backyard with big trees and tool shed.



Pets welcome case by case. $250 pet fee plus $250 per pet additional deposit. No smoking. Professionally managed by Rivendell Real Estate.