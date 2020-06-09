All apartments in Wheat Ridge
Find more places like 6940 W 32nd Pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Wheat Ridge, CO
/
6940 W 32nd Pl
Last updated July 18 2019 at 4:56 AM

6940 W 32nd Pl

6940 West 32nd Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Wheat Ridge
See all
Barths
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

6940 West 32nd Place, Wheat Ridge, CO 80033
Barths

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful home in Wheat Ridge close to everything!  Walking distance to restaurants, shopping, and parks. Walking distance to the light rail, and close to Sloan's lake.  Quick commute to downtown (10 mins), and close to I-70 for a quick drive to the mountains.  This home has hardwood floors throughout the main level, new windows, and an open and flowing floor plan with lots of natural light.  The basement offers additional living space and ample storage.  Enjoy the huge backyard with big trees and tool shed.

Pets welcome case by case. $250 pet fee plus $250 per pet additional deposit. No smoking. Professionally managed by Rivendell Real Estate.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6940 W 32nd Pl have any available units?
6940 W 32nd Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wheat Ridge, CO.
How much is rent in Wheat Ridge, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Wheat Ridge Rent Report.
Is 6940 W 32nd Pl currently offering any rent specials?
6940 W 32nd Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6940 W 32nd Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 6940 W 32nd Pl is pet friendly.
Does 6940 W 32nd Pl offer parking?
No, 6940 W 32nd Pl does not offer parking.
Does 6940 W 32nd Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6940 W 32nd Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6940 W 32nd Pl have a pool?
No, 6940 W 32nd Pl does not have a pool.
Does 6940 W 32nd Pl have accessible units?
No, 6940 W 32nd Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 6940 W 32nd Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 6940 W 32nd Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6940 W 32nd Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 6940 W 32nd Pl does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

West 38
7333 West 38th Avenue
Wheat Ridge, CO 80033
TERRA VILLAGE Apartments
6201 W 26th Ave
Wheat Ridge, CO 80214
Newgate Apartments
10400 W 44th Ave
Wheat Ridge, CO 80033
Yukon Court
4490 Yukon Court
Wheat Ridge, CO 80033

Similar Pages

Wheat Ridge 1 Bedroom ApartmentsWheat Ridge 2 Bedroom Apartments
Wheat Ridge Apartments with PoolsWheat Ridge Dog Friendly Apartments
Wheat Ridge Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, CO
Littleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COGreeley, COLoveland, COLafayette, COGolden, COLouisville, COGreenwood Village, COGlendale, COCommerce City, CO
Johnstown, COEvans, COSuperior, COFederal Heights, COSheridan, COMonument, CODove Valley, COCastle Pines, COMeridian, COHolly Hills, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Barths
Fruitdale

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College