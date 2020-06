Amenities

granite counters dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Remodeled Brick Wheat Ridge Home. Dishwasher and A/C to be installed this week. NEW THROUGHOUT Granite Countertops, New Carpet, Paint Ceiling Fans, Windows and Window Blinds. 2 Bathrooms, 2 Bedrooms plus Bonus Non-Conforming Room in Basement. Full Finished Basement, Fenced Yard, Pet OK. NO Smoking! Available for Showing. Mark Glenn 303-523-2385 Markprore@gmail.com

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.