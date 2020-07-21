6054 West 38th Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly parking ceiling fan carpet

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/116188c08c ---- Laminate plank, carpet, & tile flooring Off-street parking Large windows On site laundry Forced air heating Only 3 Minutes from Denver's Tennyson Street Art District Less than half mile from Denver's West Highland Neighborhood $45 App fee $600 Security deposit Tenant pays electricity 1 Small pet (25 lbs or under) acceptable with one time $250 non-refundable pet fee & $25/month pet rent Rental qualifications applicants must have: - Monthly gross income that is at least 2.5x the amount of rent - No felony or ANY violent crime (including assault and domestic violence) convictions within the previous 5 years - No convictions of meth & amphetamine, homicide, or stalking related offenses - No prior or current registered sex offenders - No prior housing evictions - No unpaid rental collections - No open bankruptcies - Thank you for viewing - Contact Deerwoods today - (303) 756 3300