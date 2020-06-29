All apartments in Wheat Ridge
Last updated January 13 2020 at 4:53 AM

5936 W 41st Ave

5936 West 41st Avenue
Location

5936 West 41st Avenue, Wheat Ridge, CO 80212
Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
This unique townhome features a large open concept living area, galley kitchen and private backyard with a small storage shed and nice patio. Upstairs features 3 bedrooms including a very large master with a walk in closet, and huge bathroom. Other features include washer and dryer in unit, 2 reserved parking spaces. Fresh Paint, Flooring and Carpet. Updated photos to follow.

Available Move In February 1st, possibly sooner. Pet friendly.

Water, Trash and Heat are all included with Rent. Other utilities are the tenant's responsibility

No Smoking. Trash/Recycling included also included in rent. $50 application per adult. 1st month, Deposit and $100 Admin fee due prior to occupancy.

Equal Opportunity Housing **Prices and Availability subject to change. **All leases subject to application and administration fees **Lease or Offer to Lease is not guaranteed until lease is mutually signed and deposits received. **IPM cannot guarantee information provided on 3rd party websites.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5936 W 41st Ave have any available units?
5936 W 41st Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wheat Ridge, CO.
How much is rent in Wheat Ridge, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Wheat Ridge Rent Report.
What amenities does 5936 W 41st Ave have?
Some of 5936 W 41st Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5936 W 41st Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5936 W 41st Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5936 W 41st Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 5936 W 41st Ave is pet friendly.
Does 5936 W 41st Ave offer parking?
Yes, 5936 W 41st Ave offers parking.
Does 5936 W 41st Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5936 W 41st Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5936 W 41st Ave have a pool?
No, 5936 W 41st Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5936 W 41st Ave have accessible units?
No, 5936 W 41st Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5936 W 41st Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 5936 W 41st Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

