5936 W 41st Ave

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

This unique townhome features a large open concept living area, galley kitchen and private backyard with a small storage shed and nice patio. Upstairs features 3 bedrooms including a very large master with a walk in closet, and huge bathroom. Other features include washer and dryer in unit, 2 reserved parking spaces. Fresh Paint, Flooring and Carpet. Updated photos to follow.



Available Move In February 1st, possibly sooner. Pet friendly.



Water, Trash and Heat are all included with Rent. Other utilities are the tenant's responsibility



No Smoking. Trash/Recycling included also included in rent. $50 application per adult. 1st month, Deposit and $100 Admin fee due prior to occupancy.



