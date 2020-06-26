All apartments in Wheat Ridge
Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:35 PM

5051 Garrison Street

5051 Garrison Street · No Longer Available
Location

5051 Garrison Street, Wheat Ridge, CO 80033
Garrison Lakes

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Spacious condo at Garrison Lakes has 2 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms. It includes 1 car garage attached, W/D in unit, Wood fireplace, Carpet throughout unit and Vinyl at kitchen and bathroom floors. Includes AC for the coming summer. Pets Are Welcome! There is a $200.00 non-refundable pet fee per pet. If pet is under 25lbs there is a $25.00 increase in rent per pet. If pet is over 25lbs there is a $50.00 increase in rent per pet. Click on the link for pet approval. https://www.petscreening.com/referral/D6vGdl3eettS
Residents will be responsible for electricity and gas.

Walking distance to J. Tomlinson Park, close to Highway I-70 and Shopping Centers.
DIRECTIONS: Garrison St North of 50th Ave on West side of building. #5051

Click the link at the top to see PHOTOS and VIDEO of the unit. (Video's and Pictures are only available when the unit is vacant).Contact our office to schedule a showing at 303 237 7676 or visit our website for more listings at www.rentabr.com Associated Broker Realty, Inc.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5051 Garrison Street have any available units?
5051 Garrison Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wheat Ridge, CO.
How much is rent in Wheat Ridge, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Wheat Ridge Rent Report.
What amenities does 5051 Garrison Street have?
Some of 5051 Garrison Street's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5051 Garrison Street currently offering any rent specials?
5051 Garrison Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5051 Garrison Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 5051 Garrison Street is pet friendly.
Does 5051 Garrison Street offer parking?
Yes, 5051 Garrison Street offers parking.
Does 5051 Garrison Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5051 Garrison Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5051 Garrison Street have a pool?
No, 5051 Garrison Street does not have a pool.
Does 5051 Garrison Street have accessible units?
No, 5051 Garrison Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5051 Garrison Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5051 Garrison Street does not have units with dishwashers.
