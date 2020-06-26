5051 Garrison Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Spacious condo at Garrison Lakes has 2 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms. It includes 1 car garage attached, W/D in unit, Wood fireplace, Carpet throughout unit and Vinyl at kitchen and bathroom floors. Includes AC for the coming summer. Pets Are Welcome! There is a $200.00 non-refundable pet fee per pet. If pet is under 25lbs there is a $25.00 increase in rent per pet. If pet is over 25lbs there is a $50.00 increase in rent per pet. Click on the link for pet approval. https://www.petscreening.com/referral/D6vGdl3eettS

Residents will be responsible for electricity and gas.



Walking distance to J. Tomlinson Park, close to Highway I-70 and Shopping Centers.

DIRECTIONS: Garrison St North of 50th Ave on West side of building. #5051



Click the link at the top to see PHOTOS and VIDEO of the unit. (Video's and Pictures are only available when the unit is vacant).Contact our office to schedule a showing at 303 237 7676 or visit our website for more listings at www.rentabr.com Associated Broker Realty, Inc.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.