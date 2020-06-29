4730 Carr Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage recently renovated pool tennis court

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage tennis court

Updated Ranch Style Home in Wheat Ridge with Garage in Wheat Ridge Near Anderson Park! Available NOW! - Updated Home in Wheat Ridge-Available NOW!



This great Ranch Style home has 3 bedrooms, a spacious Living room, office, laundry room, and remodeled bathroom. With hardwood-plank flooring, newer carpet, updated fixtures, and a side yard with a garden--It's just waiting for you to come home to. This property is in one of Wheat Ridge's most desirable neighborhoods.



The yard features mature plants and the large back yard features a gazebo and is fenced in. The garage is large and has plenty of storage space. Not to mention this location is right off I-70 so you can access anywhere in Denver with ease



This great home is within walking distance from one of Wheat Ridges most coveted parks "Anderson Park". This park features a pool, tennis courts, a skate park, trails, and open spaces. Also near by is the Lutheran Medical Center.



With, picture windows, multiple living spaces, a great neighborhood, and lots of light--this one will go fast!



Please Complete an Information Request Card at www.atsmithco.com to schedule your showing--Just click on the property address and complete the Contact Us Info!



or Call or Text 303-525-0462 to schedule a showing.



Application fee $40 per person over 18+ years of age. Must gross 3x's amount of rent. No prior evictions accepted.



Call 303-233-3976 for more information



(RLNE5053717)