All apartments in Wheat Ridge
Find more places like 4730 Carr Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Wheat Ridge, CO
/
4730 Carr Street
Last updated August 2 2019 at 10:23 AM

4730 Carr Street

4730 Carr Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Wheat Ridge
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4730 Carr Street, Wheat Ridge, CO 80033
Kipling

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Updated Ranch Style Home in Wheat Ridge with Garage in Wheat Ridge Near Anderson Park! Available NOW! - Updated Home in Wheat Ridge-Available NOW!

This great Ranch Style home has 3 bedrooms, a spacious Living room, office, laundry room, and remodeled bathroom. With hardwood-plank flooring, newer carpet, updated fixtures, and a side yard with a garden--It's just waiting for you to come home to. This property is in one of Wheat Ridge's most desirable neighborhoods.

The yard features mature plants and the large back yard features a gazebo and is fenced in. The garage is large and has plenty of storage space. Not to mention this location is right off I-70 so you can access anywhere in Denver with ease

This great home is within walking distance from one of Wheat Ridges most coveted parks "Anderson Park". This park features a pool, tennis courts, a skate park, trails, and open spaces. Also near by is the Lutheran Medical Center.

With, picture windows, multiple living spaces, a great neighborhood, and lots of light--this one will go fast!

Please Complete an Information Request Card at www.atsmithco.com to schedule your showing--Just click on the property address and complete the Contact Us Info!

or Call or Text 303-525-0462 to schedule a showing.

Application fee $40 per person over 18+ years of age. Must gross 3x's amount of rent. No prior evictions accepted.

Call 303-233-3976 for more information

(RLNE5053717)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4730 Carr Street have any available units?
4730 Carr Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wheat Ridge, CO.
How much is rent in Wheat Ridge, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Wheat Ridge Rent Report.
What amenities does 4730 Carr Street have?
Some of 4730 Carr Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4730 Carr Street currently offering any rent specials?
4730 Carr Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4730 Carr Street pet-friendly?
No, 4730 Carr Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wheat Ridge.
Does 4730 Carr Street offer parking?
Yes, 4730 Carr Street offers parking.
Does 4730 Carr Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4730 Carr Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4730 Carr Street have a pool?
Yes, 4730 Carr Street has a pool.
Does 4730 Carr Street have accessible units?
No, 4730 Carr Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4730 Carr Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4730 Carr Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Newgate Apartments
10400 W 44th Ave
Wheat Ridge, CO 80033
West 38
7333 West 38th Avenue
Wheat Ridge, CO 80033
Yukon Court
4490 Yukon Court
Wheat Ridge, CO 80033
TERRA VILLAGE Apartments
6201 W 26th Ave
Wheat Ridge, CO 80214

Similar Pages

Wheat Ridge 1 Bedroom ApartmentsWheat Ridge 2 Bedroom Apartments
Wheat Ridge Apartments with PoolsWheat Ridge Dog Friendly Apartments
Wheat Ridge Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, CO
Littleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COGreeley, COLoveland, COLafayette, COGolden, COLouisville, COGreenwood Village, COGlendale, COCommerce City, CO
Johnstown, COEvans, COSuperior, COFederal Heights, COSheridan, COMonument, CODove Valley, COCastle Pines, COMeridian, COHolly Hills, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Barths
Fruitdale

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College