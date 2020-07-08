All apartments in Wheat Ridge
Last updated December 30 2019 at 8:07 AM

4694 Independence St.

4694 Independence Street · No Longer Available
Location

4694 Independence Street, Wheat Ridge, CO 80033
Kipling

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Spectacularly Remodeled Wheat Ridge Home - Exclusively marketed and managed by Hufford & Co., Inc. Gorgeous brick Wheat Ridge remodel! Excellent price point for a complete remodel with a large landscaped yard! This homes open floor plan, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, large yard, and attached garage is truly low maintenance living with high-end upgraded amenities. Including A/C, Nest thermometers and Lutron lighting system (which can be programmed to operate from your phone)! Brand new kitchen & bath, all new LVT wide plank flooring and brand new carpeting in bedrooms. Nearby amenities include Wheat Ridge rec center, prospect park w/ lake, Anderson park with pools & festivals and not too far of a drive to old town Arvada! Restaurants & shopping close by as well. All this in a quiet neighborhood with easy access to the highway and downtown! No pets will be accepted on this property. Act now and get in to see this beautiful home before its gone!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4852958)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4694 Independence St. have any available units?
4694 Independence St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wheat Ridge, CO.
How much is rent in Wheat Ridge, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Wheat Ridge Rent Report.
What amenities does 4694 Independence St. have?
Some of 4694 Independence St.'s amenities include garage, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4694 Independence St. currently offering any rent specials?
4694 Independence St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4694 Independence St. pet-friendly?
No, 4694 Independence St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wheat Ridge.
Does 4694 Independence St. offer parking?
Yes, 4694 Independence St. offers parking.
Does 4694 Independence St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4694 Independence St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4694 Independence St. have a pool?
Yes, 4694 Independence St. has a pool.
Does 4694 Independence St. have accessible units?
No, 4694 Independence St. does not have accessible units.
Does 4694 Independence St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4694 Independence St. does not have units with dishwashers.

