4634 Routt St

2bdr/1bth duplex close to Denver and the mountains - Property Id: 181078



Spacious 2bdr/1bth 1000+ sqft duplex. Close to I-70, less than 20 minutes to downtown Denver and just minutes away from your mountain adventures. Ample amount of parking including a one car garage and an extended driveway. In addition to the two bedrooms, there is an extra sun room in the back of the unit that is perfect for an office or craft room. Large living room with skylight makes the entire unit bright and open. New carpet and fresh coat of paint throughout makes your future home feel like new. The large backyard opens up with a covered patio and outside storage for all your yard tools and gardening supplies. Washer and dryer hookups in unit. No pets. No smoking. First month, last month, and deposit required upon lease signing.

No Pets Allowed



