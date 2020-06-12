4235 Ammons St

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Updated 4 Bedroom Ranch w/Finished Basement Available Now - Will go fast- Schedule your tour today!



This home has been beautifully updated. The spacious kitchen boasts TONS of cabinet and counter-top space and has newer stainless steel appliances. The bathrooms have been updated with new fixtures and tile. Featuring gorgeous hardwood floors throughout.



The finished basement provides tons of extra space and has a 2nd living area. Attached garage and driveway provide off-street parking. Also featuring a very large fenced backyard. Smoke free and dog friendly.



