Last updated January 29 2020 at 11:14 AM

4235 Ammons St

4235 Ammons Street · No Longer Available
Location

4235 Ammons Street, Wheat Ridge, CO 80033
Bel Aire

Amenities

hardwood floors
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Updated 4 Bedroom Ranch w/Finished Basement Available Now - Will go fast- Schedule your tour today!

This home has been beautifully updated. The spacious kitchen boasts TONS of cabinet and counter-top space and has newer stainless steel appliances. The bathrooms have been updated with new fixtures and tile. Featuring gorgeous hardwood floors throughout.

The finished basement provides tons of extra space and has a 2nd living area. Attached garage and driveway provide off-street parking. Also featuring a very large fenced backyard. Smoke free and dog friendly.

Call today!

(RLNE4711869)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4235 Ammons St have any available units?
4235 Ammons St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wheat Ridge, CO.
How much is rent in Wheat Ridge, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Wheat Ridge Rent Report.
What amenities does 4235 Ammons St have?
Some of 4235 Ammons St's amenities include hardwood floors, dogs allowed, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4235 Ammons St currently offering any rent specials?
4235 Ammons St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4235 Ammons St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4235 Ammons St is pet friendly.
Does 4235 Ammons St offer parking?
Yes, 4235 Ammons St offers parking.
Does 4235 Ammons St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4235 Ammons St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4235 Ammons St have a pool?
No, 4235 Ammons St does not have a pool.
Does 4235 Ammons St have accessible units?
No, 4235 Ammons St does not have accessible units.
Does 4235 Ammons St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4235 Ammons St does not have units with dishwashers.
How much should you be paying for rent?

