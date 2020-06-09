4206 Owens Street - 1

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace range

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Rent this wonderful 2 level townhouse with a full garage located on a quiet cut-de-sac in Wheatridge. Great access to the I-70 and the mountains. Excellent location for skiers that work in the city. The property has immediate access to hiking and biking trails. The quiet property borders creekside open space at the back.



Each bedroom offers its own basin/vanity with a bathroom in between the bedrooms. The bedrooms are large and offer plenty of closet space.



The kitchen is efficient with lots of counter space & cabinets. There is a dishwasher, electric oven/range and refrigerator. There is a pantry closet with shelving. A look-through breakfast bar opens the kitchen onto the dinning and living area.



There is fireplace/ hearth in the living room with windows on each side that look into the openspace at the back of the property. A protected patio also opens to the openspace.



The previous tenants stayed for over 6 years, a testimony to the property, location and the community.



Other features:



The unit is part of well-tended HOA that handles the landscaping on the common areas.



A full attached garage



Half bath on ground level



A washer/dryer upstairs