Home
/
Wheat Ridge, CO
/
4206 Owens Street - 1
Last updated January 21 2020 at 11:17 PM

4206 Owens Street - 1

4206 Owens Street · No Longer Available
Location

4206 Owens Street, Wheat Ridge, CO 80033
Fruitdale

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
Rent this wonderful 2 level townhouse with a full garage located on a quiet cut-de-sac in Wheatridge. Great access to the I-70 and the mountains. Excellent location for skiers that work in the city. The property has immediate access to hiking and biking trails. The quiet property borders creekside open space at the back.

Each bedroom offers its own basin/vanity with a bathroom in between the bedrooms. The bedrooms are large and offer plenty of closet space.

The kitchen is efficient with lots of counter space & cabinets. There is a dishwasher, electric oven/range and refrigerator. There is a pantry closet with shelving. A look-through breakfast bar opens the kitchen onto the dinning and living area.

There is fireplace/ hearth in the living room with windows on each side that look into the openspace at the back of the property. A protected patio also opens to the openspace.

The previous tenants stayed for over 6 years, a testimony to the property, location and the community.

Other features:

The unit is part of well-tended HOA that handles the landscaping on the common areas.

A full attached garage

Half bath on ground level

A washer/dryer upstairs

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

