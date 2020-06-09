All apartments in Wheat Ridge
4010 Jay Street
Last updated February 13 2020 at 12:33 PM

4010 Jay Street

4010 Jay Street · No Longer Available
Location

4010 Jay Street, Wheat Ridge, CO 80033
Barths

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
4010 Available 02/15/20 Highly desirable mid centurty modern brick 2 bed/1bath half duplex in the heart of Wheat Ridge! It has been completely refurbished with refinished hard hood floors, new appliances, new paint and comes with its own washer and dryer! The property has a large fenced back yard (shared with other half duplex)- perfect for grilling and enjoying the afternoon sun. Parking available with your own driveway. Our properties are pet friendly with a $250 refundable deposit per pet. We DO NOT charge pet rent. Tenants pay only pay for excel. Water and landscaping are included in the price. TENANT OCCUPIED -PLEASE DO NOT VISIT THE PROPERTY WITHOUT AN APPOINTMENT. Thank you!

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/4010-jay-st-wheat-ridge-co-80033-usa-unit-4010/5b254583-aa5c-49c9-8803-280b6db0402c

(RLNE5495806)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4010 Jay Street have any available units?
4010 Jay Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wheat Ridge, CO.
How much is rent in Wheat Ridge, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Wheat Ridge Rent Report.
What amenities does 4010 Jay Street have?
Some of 4010 Jay Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4010 Jay Street currently offering any rent specials?
4010 Jay Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4010 Jay Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4010 Jay Street is pet friendly.
Does 4010 Jay Street offer parking?
Yes, 4010 Jay Street offers parking.
Does 4010 Jay Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4010 Jay Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4010 Jay Street have a pool?
No, 4010 Jay Street does not have a pool.
Does 4010 Jay Street have accessible units?
No, 4010 Jay Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4010 Jay Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4010 Jay Street has units with dishwashers.

