3885 Miller Court
Last updated May 18 2019 at 11:13 AM

3885 Miller Court

3885 Miller Court · No Longer Available
Location

3885 Miller Court, Wheat Ridge, CO 80033
Applewood Villages

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3885 Miller Court Available 06/01/19 Lovely 2BD, 1BA Home in Wheat Ridge with Fenced Backyard and Covered Parking - Near several parks, with easy access to the Mountains, this home is perfect for anyone who loves the outdoors. Close proximity to many local stores, as well as easy access to I-70 make this a convenient location for anyone who wants to live in a close community with the ability to commute when necessary.

THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

*No smoking.
*Pets are negotiable.
*There is a $40 monthly water/sewer fee.
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Nonrefundable Lease Fee: Equivalent to 15% of a months rent
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Listing Broker/Photographer: Alex Chapin-Koppel, alex@keyrenterdenver.com
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
720-739-3000

(RLNE4882107)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3885 Miller Court have any available units?
3885 Miller Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wheat Ridge, CO.
How much is rent in Wheat Ridge, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Wheat Ridge Rent Report.
What amenities does 3885 Miller Court have?
Some of 3885 Miller Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3885 Miller Court currently offering any rent specials?
3885 Miller Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3885 Miller Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 3885 Miller Court is pet friendly.
Does 3885 Miller Court offer parking?
Yes, 3885 Miller Court offers parking.
Does 3885 Miller Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3885 Miller Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3885 Miller Court have a pool?
No, 3885 Miller Court does not have a pool.
Does 3885 Miller Court have accessible units?
No, 3885 Miller Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3885 Miller Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 3885 Miller Court does not have units with dishwashers.
