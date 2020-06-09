Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

3781 Unit D Depew Street Available 07/08/20 Gorgeous 2BD/3BA Wheat Ridge Townhome - This amazing 2BD/3BA Townhome is located in the heart of the trendy Ridge at 38th in Wheat Ridge. ENERGY STAR rated and designed with high end finishes and a loft like feel. Located at the end of the Row, this home has the added advantage of additional windows which bathe the home in natural sunlight.



Boasting a spacious modern kitchen with granite counters, European style cabinets and newer appliances. High ceilings and numerous double paned windows with an open plan living area give you the feeling of extra space and light throughout the home.



Master bedroom has a 5 piece en-suite and walk in closet. Second bedroom has its own bathroom. The large loft area would make a great home office or additional living space.



This energy efficient home features solar panels and helps reduce the homes dependency on the electric grid by around 40%. This home was built with an emphasis on energy efficiency, sustainability and environmentalism.



Walking distance to shops, breweries & restaurants. Close to Highlands, Edgewater and Downtown Denver.



Tenant is responsible for electricity/gas. Owner pays for trash, water, and solar. Sorry no cats, ask about our dog policy.

No Cats Allowed



