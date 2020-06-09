All apartments in Wheat Ridge
Find more places like 3781 Unit D Depew Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Wheat Ridge, CO
/
3781 Unit D Depew Street
Last updated May 16 2020 at 12:11 PM

3781 Unit D Depew Street

3781 Depew St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Wheat Ridge
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

3781 Depew St, Wheat Ridge, CO 80212
Lakeside

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
3781 Unit D Depew Street Available 07/08/20 Gorgeous 2BD/3BA Wheat Ridge Townhome - This amazing 2BD/3BA Townhome is located in the heart of the trendy Ridge at 38th in Wheat Ridge. ENERGY STAR rated and designed with high end finishes and a loft like feel. Located at the end of the Row, this home has the added advantage of additional windows which bathe the home in natural sunlight.

Boasting a spacious modern kitchen with granite counters, European style cabinets and newer appliances. High ceilings and numerous double paned windows with an open plan living area give you the feeling of extra space and light throughout the home.

Master bedroom has a 5 piece en-suite and walk in closet. Second bedroom has its own bathroom. The large loft area would make a great home office or additional living space.

This energy efficient home features solar panels and helps reduce the homes dependency on the electric grid by around 40%. This home was built with an emphasis on energy efficiency, sustainability and environmentalism.

Walking distance to shops, breweries & restaurants. Close to Highlands, Edgewater and Downtown Denver.

Tenant is responsible for electricity/gas. Owner pays for trash, water, and solar. Sorry no cats, ask about our dog policy.
---------------

Temporary property tour conditions: Beginning May 8th we will be conducting in-person property tours with the following requirements: 1. All persons touring the property must wear gloves and a face-mask 2. Only Aspen employees will touch any interior surface. 3. All persons touring the property must stay together. At the discretion of Aspen Management, tours that do not adhere to these requirements will be halted or canceled. Thank you for your patience and understanding.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5779639)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3781 Unit D Depew Street have any available units?
3781 Unit D Depew Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wheat Ridge, CO.
How much is rent in Wheat Ridge, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Wheat Ridge Rent Report.
What amenities does 3781 Unit D Depew Street have?
Some of 3781 Unit D Depew Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3781 Unit D Depew Street currently offering any rent specials?
3781 Unit D Depew Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3781 Unit D Depew Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3781 Unit D Depew Street is pet friendly.
Does 3781 Unit D Depew Street offer parking?
Yes, 3781 Unit D Depew Street offers parking.
Does 3781 Unit D Depew Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3781 Unit D Depew Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3781 Unit D Depew Street have a pool?
No, 3781 Unit D Depew Street does not have a pool.
Does 3781 Unit D Depew Street have accessible units?
No, 3781 Unit D Depew Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3781 Unit D Depew Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3781 Unit D Depew Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Move Cross Country
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

West 38
7333 West 38th Avenue
Wheat Ridge, CO 80033
Yukon Court
4490 Yukon Court
Wheat Ridge, CO 80033
TERRA VILLAGE Apartments
6201 W 26th Ave
Wheat Ridge, CO 80214
Newgate Apartments
10400 W 44th Ave
Wheat Ridge, CO 80033

Similar Pages

Wheat Ridge 1 BedroomsWheat Ridge 2 Bedrooms
Wheat Ridge Dog Friendly ApartmentsWheat Ridge Pet Friendly Places
Wheat Ridge Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, CO
Littleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, COGreeley, COGolden, COLouisville, COLafayette, COGreenwood Village, COGlendale, COCommerce City, CO
Johnstown, COEvans, COSuperior, COFederal Heights, COSheridan, COMonument, CODove Valley, COCastle Pines, COMeridian, COHolly Hills, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Fruitdale

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College