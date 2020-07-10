3305 Ames St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Available 08/14/2020!



This beautiful 2BR/1BA ranch home has lots of charm. The updated kitchen has stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and oversized cabinets. Many well-placed windows allow you to enjoy the natural light throughout the open floor plan of the house. Upon entry, you have a large living room with wood burning fireplace and dining area. The bedrooms are separated by a remodeled bathroom. The private, fenced in backyard, is perfect for entertaining on the patio or to enjoy the sunsets. There are multiple raised garden beds that are equipped with well-watering system.



This house is conveniently located on a corner lot and within walking distance to multiple bars and restaurants, Highlands Square, Tennyson St., Sloans Lake and one block from Panorama Park. Easy access to downtown and highways.



*Jefferson County R-1 School District

*Updated/Remodeled

*Central air/heat

*Washer and dryer included

*One car garage with remote and off-street parking

*Water and Trash flat monthly rate $50

*Dog welcomed with additional $350 refundable pet deposit



For showings, please call or text Natasha at (720) 749-0475 or email Natasha@NewAgeRE.com



The accuracy of this ad and current availability of this property can only be verified by visiting www.newagere.com. All other outside sources should be deemed unreliable.