Last updated June 10 2020 at 7:30 AM

3305 Ames St

3305 Ames Street · No Longer Available
Location

3305 Ames Street, Wheat Ridge, CO 80212
Lakeside

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Available 08/14/2020!

This beautiful 2BR/1BA ranch home has lots of charm. The updated kitchen has stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and oversized cabinets. Many well-placed windows allow you to enjoy the natural light throughout the open floor plan of the house. Upon entry, you have a large living room with wood burning fireplace and dining area. The bedrooms are separated by a remodeled bathroom. The private, fenced in backyard, is perfect for entertaining on the patio or to enjoy the sunsets. There are multiple raised garden beds that are equipped with well-watering system.

This house is conveniently located on a corner lot and within walking distance to multiple bars and restaurants, Highlands Square, Tennyson St., Sloans Lake and one block from Panorama Park. Easy access to downtown and highways.

*Jefferson County R-1 School District
*Updated/Remodeled
*Central air/heat
*Washer and dryer included
*One car garage with remote and off-street parking
*Water and Trash flat monthly rate $50
*Dog welcomed with additional $350 refundable pet deposit

For showings, please call or text Natasha at (720) 749-0475 or email Natasha@NewAgeRE.com

The accuracy of this ad and current availability of this property can only be verified by visiting www.newagere.com. All other outside sources should be deemed unreliable.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3305 Ames St have any available units?
3305 Ames St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wheat Ridge, CO.
How much is rent in Wheat Ridge, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Wheat Ridge Rent Report.
What amenities does 3305 Ames St have?
Some of 3305 Ames St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3305 Ames St currently offering any rent specials?
3305 Ames St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3305 Ames St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3305 Ames St is pet friendly.
Does 3305 Ames St offer parking?
Yes, 3305 Ames St offers parking.
Does 3305 Ames St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3305 Ames St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3305 Ames St have a pool?
No, 3305 Ames St does not have a pool.
Does 3305 Ames St have accessible units?
No, 3305 Ames St does not have accessible units.
Does 3305 Ames St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3305 Ames St has units with dishwashers.

