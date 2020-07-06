3 Circle Drive

Amenities

Beautiful Mid Century home with open floor plan located in Applewood Knolls has a total of 2,345 square feet of living space, with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms.



It has a full living room and dining room, and the kitchen is complete with stainless steel appliances which include a refrigerator, stove, microwave, and dishwasher. Additional features include ceiling fans, swamp cooler, fireplace, vaulted ceilings, walk-in closets, washer and dryer in unit. This home also includes 2 car attached garage. Enjoy the wonderful Colorado weather while relaxing on the patio with a fenced yard.



Great location with easy access to highways I-70 and 6th Ave. Within walking distance to Crown Hill & Paramount Parks, Lakewood Library. Nearby school include Vivian Elementary School, Everitt Middle Scholl & Wheat Ridge High School.



Pets may be negotiable.



Sorry, no utilities are included.



