Last updated October 21 2019 at 11:35 PM

3 Circle Drive

3 Circle Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3 Circle Drive, Wheat Ridge, CO 80215
Applewood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful Mid Century home with open floor plan located in Applewood Knolls has a total of 2,345 square feet of living space, with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms.

It has a full living room and dining room, and the kitchen is complete with stainless steel appliances which include a refrigerator, stove, microwave, and dishwasher. Additional features include ceiling fans, swamp cooler, fireplace, vaulted ceilings, walk-in closets, washer and dryer in unit. This home also includes 2 car attached garage. Enjoy the wonderful Colorado weather while relaxing on the patio with a fenced yard.

Great location with easy access to highways I-70 and 6th Ave. Within walking distance to Crown Hill & Paramount Parks, Lakewood Library. Nearby school include Vivian Elementary School, Everitt Middle Scholl & Wheat Ridge High School.

Pets may be negotiable.

Sorry, no utilities are included.

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado

www.303rent.com

303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing

*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.

*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3 Circle Drive have any available units?
3 Circle Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wheat Ridge, CO.
How much is rent in Wheat Ridge, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Wheat Ridge Rent Report.
What amenities does 3 Circle Drive have?
Some of 3 Circle Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3 Circle Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3 Circle Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3 Circle Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3 Circle Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3 Circle Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3 Circle Drive offers parking.
Does 3 Circle Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3 Circle Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3 Circle Drive have a pool?
No, 3 Circle Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3 Circle Drive have accessible units?
No, 3 Circle Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3 Circle Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3 Circle Drive has units with dishwashers.

