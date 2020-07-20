937 Mt Shavano Avenue

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors new construction garage recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage new construction

Available Now, Beautiful 3 Bedroom 4 Bath in Great neighborhood. New Construction. Your chance to live in a brand new home! Hardwood floors, 3 car garage, high ceilings, Beautiful kitchen, new carpet, Granite countertops. Luxury look and feel a truly high end home. Open floor plan, New appliances. Large Basement. No Smoking. Great neighborhood. Grandview Elementary School, Severance Middle School, Windsor High School. Easy access to Windsor, Ft. Collins, Loveland, Greeley, & I-25. Close to Woods Lake, Windsor Lake, Timnath public open space and various trails. 3x income to rent ratio, 565+ credit score & clean rental history required. $55 Application fee per adult. 1 month Hold deposit and $157 f&r fee due at signing of lease. 1 month Security Deposit due at move in. IMPORTANT! TO SCHEDULE SHOWINGS PLEASE COPY AND PASTE THIS LINK IN YOUR BROWSER: https://showmojo.com/l/15bb4c002f/937-mt-shavano-ave-severance-co-80550?sd=true