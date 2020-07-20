All apartments in Weld County
937 Mt Shavano Avenue
937 Mt Shavano Avenue

937 Mt Shavano Avenue · No Longer Available
937 Mt Shavano Avenue, Weld County, CO 80550

granite counters
hardwood floors
new construction
garage
recently renovated
carpet
parking
garage
new construction
Available Now, Beautiful 3 Bedroom 4 Bath in Great neighborhood. New Construction. Your chance to live in a brand new home! Hardwood floors, 3 car garage, high ceilings, Beautiful kitchen, new carpet, Granite countertops. Luxury look and feel a truly high end home. Open floor plan, New appliances. Large Basement. No Smoking. Great neighborhood. Grandview Elementary School, Severance Middle School, Windsor High School. Easy access to Windsor, Ft. Collins, Loveland, Greeley, & I-25. Close to Woods Lake, Windsor Lake, Timnath public open space and various trails. 3x income to rent ratio, 565+ credit score & clean rental history required. $55 Application fee per adult. 1 month Hold deposit and $157 f&r fee due at signing of lease. 1 month Security Deposit due at move in. IMPORTANT! TO SCHEDULE SHOWINGS PLEASE COPY AND PASTE THIS LINK IN YOUR BROWSER: https://showmojo.com/l/15bb4c002f/937-mt-shavano-ave-severance-co-80550?sd=true

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Does 937 Mt Shavano Avenue have any available units?
937 Mt Shavano Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Weld County, CO.
What amenities does 937 Mt Shavano Avenue have?
Some of 937 Mt Shavano Avenue's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 937 Mt Shavano Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
937 Mt Shavano Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 937 Mt Shavano Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 937 Mt Shavano Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Weld County.
Does 937 Mt Shavano Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 937 Mt Shavano Avenue offers parking.
Does 937 Mt Shavano Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 937 Mt Shavano Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 937 Mt Shavano Avenue have a pool?
No, 937 Mt Shavano Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 937 Mt Shavano Avenue have accessible units?
No, 937 Mt Shavano Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 937 Mt Shavano Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 937 Mt Shavano Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 937 Mt Shavano Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 937 Mt Shavano Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
