Weld County, CO
719 Mt. Evans Ave
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:56 PM

719 Mt. Evans Ave

719 Mt Evans Avenue · (970) 226-5600
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

719 Mt Evans Avenue, Weld County, CO 80550

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 719 Mt. Evans Ave · Avail. now

$2,150

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1788 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Fantastic Single- Family Home in Severance! - Available July 7th

Beautiful, brand-new house in the fast-growing town of Severance! Enjoy the out-of-city life while still being just a quick drive away from I-25, Wal-Mart Supercenter, Costco and the popular Old Town area of Fort Collins.

In this home you will enjoy a large Master Suite with en-suite bathroom featuring his-n-hers sinks, as well as a large walk-in closet. Ceiling fans and central heating and air virtually ensure your comfort all year round! There is also an attached tandem 3-car garage and unfinished basement as well as a laundry room with W/D hookups.

Residents pay all utilities, an additional $45/month for non-potable water, $15.12/month for trash and are responsible for all lawn care/snow removal (trash services are contracted by the HOA and are not negotiable). UP TO 2 pets considered (per HOA regulations) with additional $300 deposit. All dogs must be over 1 year old, and proof of spay/neuter is required. Breed restrictions apply - our breed restrictions can be found on our website under the 'Future Residents' tab.

At this time, showings will only be offered to approved applicants due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Safer at Home order.

Visit our website today at www.ftcrent.com where you can find our online application, requirements and other available units!

(Measurements are for marketing and may not be exact. If exact sq footage is a concern, unit should be independently measured)

Important Information:

NON-REFUNDABLE $55 application fee. All residents 18 years of age and over must apply.
- Security deposit is usually equal to 1 month's rent.
- Security deposit, first month's rent and utilities (if any) are due in certified funds.
- Visit our website for qualifications and exclusions.
- We apologize for any inconvenience, but we are currently unable to accept Section 8

Evergreen Property Management, Inc. cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit our website to confirm property information and availability. www.FTCRent.com or call 970-226-5600.

(RLNE4470912)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

