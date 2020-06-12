All apartments in Weld County
1721 Westward Circle - Unit 2
1721 Westward Circle - Unit 2

1721 Westward Cir · (970) 506-0615
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1721 Westward Cir, Weld County, CO 80615

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1514 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
granite counters
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Brand New Townhouse in Eaton, great location. Open layout, lots of light, quality construction with upgrades. Main floor has open floor plan for living and dining area into the full kitchen with upgraded cabinets, stainles steel appliances, granite countertops thru out the house, hard surface flooring on main level, 1/2 bath by back garage entrance, upper level has three large bedrooms, master includes large walk in closet, 5 piece bath. 2nd floor laundry hookups, additional full bathroom for other 2 bedrooms to share. Unfinished basement adds additional storage. 2 car garage, central AC, tenant pays all utilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1721 Westward Circle - Unit 2 have any available units?
1721 Westward Circle - Unit 2 has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1721 Westward Circle - Unit 2 have?
Some of 1721 Westward Circle - Unit 2's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1721 Westward Circle - Unit 2 currently offering any rent specials?
1721 Westward Circle - Unit 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1721 Westward Circle - Unit 2 pet-friendly?
No, 1721 Westward Circle - Unit 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Weld County.
Does 1721 Westward Circle - Unit 2 offer parking?
Yes, 1721 Westward Circle - Unit 2 offers parking.
Does 1721 Westward Circle - Unit 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1721 Westward Circle - Unit 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1721 Westward Circle - Unit 2 have a pool?
No, 1721 Westward Circle - Unit 2 does not have a pool.
Does 1721 Westward Circle - Unit 2 have accessible units?
No, 1721 Westward Circle - Unit 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 1721 Westward Circle - Unit 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1721 Westward Circle - Unit 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1721 Westward Circle - Unit 2 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1721 Westward Circle - Unit 2 has units with air conditioning.
