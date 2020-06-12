1721 Westward Circle - Unit 2

Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters garage recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage granite counters walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Brand New Townhouse in Eaton, great location. Open layout, lots of light, quality construction with upgrades. Main floor has open floor plan for living and dining area into the full kitchen with upgraded cabinets, stainles steel appliances, granite countertops thru out the house, hard surface flooring on main level, 1/2 bath by back garage entrance, upper level has three large bedrooms, master includes large walk in closet, 5 piece bath. 2nd floor laundry hookups, additional full bathroom for other 2 bedrooms to share. Unfinished basement adds additional storage. 2 car garage, central AC, tenant pays all utilities.