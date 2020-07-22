10676 Forester Place

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking playground garage internet access

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION FOR THIS 4 BED/2 BATH HOME IN IDAHO CREEK AVAILABLE APRIL 1! - You don't want to miss this bright and cozy 4 bed/2 bath home with well kept grassy yard, Sunny kitchen has side-by-side refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, electric smooth-top range. Laundry room off the kitchen includes washer and dryer. Large master suite with walk-in closet and full bath. All closets have extra shelving for storage. Large patio in back yard. One-car attached garage. Community park with playground is right around the corner. Forty acres of beautiful open space with walking trails and fishing ponds is adjacent to the neighborhood. Grocery stores, Home Depot, Super Wal-Mart and Sandstone Ranch regional park and sports complex are a three to five minute drive. Neighborhood schools: Prairie Ridge Elementary, Coal Ridge Middle, Fredrick High School. Imagine Charter School is nearby. Conveniently located near I-25 and Hwy 119 in East Longmont, for easy commute to Boulder, Denver, and Loveland/Fort Collins. Small to medium sized pet negotiable.



Contact Fox Property Management at 720.583.4369 for a showing!



(RLNE5652867)