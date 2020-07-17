Amenities

9929 Appletree Pl Available 08/01/20 Fantastic home with massive space! - This very spacious house has a total of 4 bedrooms and 3 baths. It has a very pretty light-colored wood flooring consistent throughout. Three bedrooms are upstairs including the master bedroom. There's a 3/4 master bath with nice tile, a double vanity with an open wall to bedroom. There's also a fireplace in the lower level and an attached 2-car garage. Quick access to Denver, Boulder, DIA I-25 and U.S 36. Close to public transportation, Front Range Community College, great restaurants and many shops at Northglenn Marketplace. Walk to parks, open space, and trails.



The house will be ready for move in by August 1st. You can easily view the property in person to see if it is right for you before paying an application fee. Rent is $2275 a month, but you can qualify for a $75 per month discount, making rent only $2200 a month if you do basic care and pay on time.



*Prefer 1 Year Lease, we would love for you to stay longer. No smoking. We will accept the first qualified tenant who submits a full application and meets our application and income criteria.



Lots of scams exist with rental properties. Ask us for our title company, located in Lakewood, and call them to confirm we are the owners and we are real people who live in Denver. If someone can't provide a reference from a third person, like a licensed title company, they can't prove to you they own the house - don't give them money! Check us, don't believe our word, it's okay we want you to verify it's legitimate.



For questions or to schedule a showing, text us at 336-715-3825 or 303-444-0199 for a faster response. Send us an inquiry via email to get a link of all our listings and meet the president of Double Black Diamond Development LLC via Youtube video.



No Cats Allowed



