Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

9929 Appletree Pl

9929 West Appletree Place · (303) 444-0199
Location

9929 West Appletree Place, Thornton, CO 80260

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 9929 Appletree Pl · Avail. Aug 1

$2,200

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 3370 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
range
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
9929 Appletree Pl Available 08/01/20 Fantastic home with massive space! - This very spacious house has a total of 4 bedrooms and 3 baths. It has a very pretty light-colored wood flooring consistent throughout. Three bedrooms are upstairs including the master bedroom. There's a 3/4 master bath with nice tile, a double vanity with an open wall to bedroom. There's also a fireplace in the lower level and an attached 2-car garage. Quick access to Denver, Boulder, DIA I-25 and U.S 36. Close to public transportation, Front Range Community College, great restaurants and many shops at Northglenn Marketplace. Walk to parks, open space, and trails.

The house will be ready for move in by August 1st. You can easily view the property in person to see if it is right for you before paying an application fee. Rent is $2275 a month, but you can qualify for a $75 per month discount, making rent only $2200 a month if you do basic care and pay on time.

*Prefer 1 Year Lease, we would love for you to stay longer. No smoking. We will accept the first qualified tenant who submits a full application and meets our application and income criteria.

Lots of scams exist with rental properties. Ask us for our title company, located in Lakewood, and call them to confirm we are the owners and we are real people who live in Denver. If someone can't provide a reference from a third person, like a licensed title company, they can't prove to you they own the house - don't give them money! Check us, don't believe our word, it's okay we want you to verify it's legitimate.

For questions or to schedule a showing, text us at 336-715-3825 or 303-444-0199 for a faster response. Send us an inquiry via email to get a link of all our listings and meet the president of Double Black Diamond Development LLC via Youtube video.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4013126)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9929 Appletree Pl have any available units?
9929 Appletree Pl has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Thornton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thornton Rent Report.
What amenities does 9929 Appletree Pl have?
Some of 9929 Appletree Pl's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9929 Appletree Pl currently offering any rent specials?
9929 Appletree Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9929 Appletree Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 9929 Appletree Pl is pet friendly.
Does 9929 Appletree Pl offer parking?
Yes, 9929 Appletree Pl offers parking.
Does 9929 Appletree Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9929 Appletree Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9929 Appletree Pl have a pool?
No, 9929 Appletree Pl does not have a pool.
Does 9929 Appletree Pl have accessible units?
No, 9929 Appletree Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 9929 Appletree Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 9929 Appletree Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
