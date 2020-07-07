9777 Cherry Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Fully remodeled townhome with lots of upgrades & amenities! Conveniently located just off Colorado & Thornton Pkwy. Both bedrooms are located upstairs with their own private baths, large windows and vaulted ceilings. Upstairs laundry with washer/dryer included (only 1 year old). New carpet and luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout. This home has an open concept floor plan with front and back patios. This home features a large eat in kitchen with black stainless high end appliances, kitchen sink water filtration system. Whole house water filtration system and water softener. New water heater, New furnace and air conditioning. back door leads to open green belt, park, play ground, pool, clubhouse/gym (access included in rent). Extra long tandem 2 car garage with lots of additional storage. Water & trash included. Pets negotiable with an additional deposit.