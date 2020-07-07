All apartments in Thornton
Find more places like 9777 Cherry Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Thornton, CO
/
9777 Cherry Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9777 Cherry Lane

9777 Cherry Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Thornton
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

9777 Cherry Ln, Thornton, CO 80229

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Fully remodeled townhome with lots of upgrades & amenities! Conveniently located just off Colorado & Thornton Pkwy. Both bedrooms are located upstairs with their own private baths, large windows and vaulted ceilings. Upstairs laundry with washer/dryer included (only 1 year old). New carpet and luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout. This home has an open concept floor plan with front and back patios. This home features a large eat in kitchen with black stainless high end appliances, kitchen sink water filtration system. Whole house water filtration system and water softener. New water heater, New furnace and air conditioning. back door leads to open green belt, park, play ground, pool, clubhouse/gym (access included in rent). Extra long tandem 2 car garage with lots of additional storage. Water & trash included. Pets negotiable with an additional deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9777 Cherry Lane have any available units?
9777 Cherry Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thornton, CO.
How much is rent in Thornton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thornton Rent Report.
What amenities does 9777 Cherry Lane have?
Some of 9777 Cherry Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9777 Cherry Lane currently offering any rent specials?
9777 Cherry Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9777 Cherry Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 9777 Cherry Lane is pet friendly.
Does 9777 Cherry Lane offer parking?
Yes, 9777 Cherry Lane offers parking.
Does 9777 Cherry Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9777 Cherry Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9777 Cherry Lane have a pool?
Yes, 9777 Cherry Lane has a pool.
Does 9777 Cherry Lane have accessible units?
No, 9777 Cherry Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 9777 Cherry Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9777 Cherry Lane has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

AVENS POINT
8901 Grant St
Thornton, CO 80229
Hawthorne Hill
11801 York Street
Thornton, CO 80233
Meadows at Town Center
10101 Washington St
Thornton, CO 80229
North Creek Apartment Homes
700 W 91st Ave
Thornton, CO 80260
Parkhouse
14310 Grant St
Thornton, CO 80023
Red Hawk Ranch
12150 Washington Center Pkwy
Thornton, CO 80241
Magnolia Ridge
12220 Colorado Blvd
Thornton, CO 80241
Hadley
501 East 102nd Ave
Thornton, CO 80229

Similar Pages

Thornton 1 BedroomsThornton 2 Bedrooms
Thornton Apartments with PoolsThornton Pet Friendly Places
Thornton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COGreeley, CO
Loveland, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Thornton

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College