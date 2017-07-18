9768 Appletree Pl

Amenities

2 Bed, 1 Ba, 1 car gar condo in Thornton - Property Id: 267882



Nicely updated 2 bedroom condo. 980 Sq. foot unit houses two bedrooms, 1 bath, kitchen, dining area, living room and storage/ washer & dryer area. The appliances that are included are: electric range, refrigerator, dishwasher and washer & dryer. A one car garage is also included to store your car or overflow items. Great southern view from the living room or covered balcony. Central A/C is included. For a better idea of layout, review the 1.5 minute video tour.



Contact John Brady at 720-281-1716

No Pets Allowed



