Thornton, CO
9768 Appletree Pl
Last updated May 1 2020 at 9:52 AM

9768 Appletree Pl

9768 West Appletree Place · No Longer Available
Location

9768 West Appletree Place, Thornton, CO 80260

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2 Bed, 1 Ba, 1 car gar condo in Thornton - Property Id: 267882

Nicely updated 2 bedroom condo. 980 Sq. foot unit houses two bedrooms, 1 bath, kitchen, dining area, living room and storage/ washer & dryer area. The appliances that are included are: electric range, refrigerator, dishwasher and washer & dryer. A one car garage is also included to store your car or overflow items. Great southern view from the living room or covered balcony. Central A/C is included. For a better idea of layout, review the 1.5 minute video tour.

Contact John Brady at 720-281-1716
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/267882
Property Id 267882

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5731523)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9768 Appletree Pl have any available units?
9768 Appletree Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thornton, CO.
How much is rent in Thornton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thornton Rent Report.
What amenities does 9768 Appletree Pl have?
Some of 9768 Appletree Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9768 Appletree Pl currently offering any rent specials?
9768 Appletree Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9768 Appletree Pl pet-friendly?
No, 9768 Appletree Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thornton.
Does 9768 Appletree Pl offer parking?
Yes, 9768 Appletree Pl offers parking.
Does 9768 Appletree Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9768 Appletree Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9768 Appletree Pl have a pool?
No, 9768 Appletree Pl does not have a pool.
Does 9768 Appletree Pl have accessible units?
No, 9768 Appletree Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 9768 Appletree Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9768 Appletree Pl has units with dishwashers.

