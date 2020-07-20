9504 Damon Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Available 8/1/19. Application & details at: https://woodruffpropertymgmt.com/for-rent/?uid=813858823



4 Bed / 2 Bath house with 1 car garage. Stove, refrigerator and dishwasher provided. Lots of shade in backyard which faces open space. Storage shed for tools. This property does NOT have A/C but tenants are allowed to use window A/C units. Easy access to I-25 and 2 houses down from Nor Mor Elementary school. Pets negotiable with additional fee (no aggressive breeds).



Looking for tenants with credit score of 600+, gross monthly income $4,600+, no evictions and must be able to pass criminal background check. Sorry - no smoking or section 8. Tenant pays water, sewer, trash, gas and electricity.



To view property call Troy Herman, Woodruff Property Management, (303) 532-9372