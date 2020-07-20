All apartments in Thornton
Last updated July 30 2019 at 7:35 AM

9504 Damon Dr

9504 Damon Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9504 Damon Drive, Thornton, CO 80260
Northglenn

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available 8/1/19. Application & details at: https://woodruffpropertymgmt.com/for-rent/?uid=813858823

4 Bed / 2 Bath house with 1 car garage. Stove, refrigerator and dishwasher provided. Lots of shade in backyard which faces open space. Storage shed for tools. This property does NOT have A/C but tenants are allowed to use window A/C units. Easy access to I-25 and 2 houses down from Nor Mor Elementary school. Pets negotiable with additional fee (no aggressive breeds).

Looking for tenants with credit score of 600+, gross monthly income $4,600+, no evictions and must be able to pass criminal background check. Sorry - no smoking or section 8. Tenant pays water, sewer, trash, gas and electricity.

To view property call Troy Herman, Woodruff Property Management, (303) 532-9372

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9504 Damon Dr have any available units?
9504 Damon Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thornton, CO.
How much is rent in Thornton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thornton Rent Report.
What amenities does 9504 Damon Dr have?
Some of 9504 Damon Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9504 Damon Dr currently offering any rent specials?
9504 Damon Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9504 Damon Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 9504 Damon Dr is pet friendly.
Does 9504 Damon Dr offer parking?
Yes, 9504 Damon Dr offers parking.
Does 9504 Damon Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9504 Damon Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9504 Damon Dr have a pool?
No, 9504 Damon Dr does not have a pool.
Does 9504 Damon Dr have accessible units?
No, 9504 Damon Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 9504 Damon Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9504 Damon Dr has units with dishwashers.
