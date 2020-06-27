9431 Lou Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

**Renters Insurance is required!!**



This lovely 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom townhome located on a cul-de-sac in Tiona will welcome you with 966 square feet of living space!



The kitchen comes complete with a fridge, stove, dishwasher, disposal, and an island. Other great features of this home include washer and dryer in unit, and a cozy wood-burning fireplace. Parking for this property is a detached 1 car garage.



Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from 1 of 2 patios or the fenced yard. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, parks, and a library. Also nearby are many shopping/dining options and more!



Pets are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.



Rent includes water, sewer, trash, and yard care.



Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.



Real Property Management Colorado



www.303rent.com



303-873-RENT(7368)



Equal Opportunity Housing



*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.



*Prices and availability subject to change.



Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

Contact us to schedule a showing.