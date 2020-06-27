All apartments in Thornton
Last updated August 19 2019 at 4:30 PM

9431 Lou Drive

9431 Lou Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9431 Lou Drive, Thornton, CO 80260

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
**Renters Insurance is required!!**

This lovely 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom townhome located on a cul-de-sac in Tiona will welcome you with 966 square feet of living space!

The kitchen comes complete with a fridge, stove, dishwasher, disposal, and an island. Other great features of this home include washer and dryer in unit, and a cozy wood-burning fireplace. Parking for this property is a detached 1 car garage.

Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from 1 of 2 patios or the fenced yard. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, parks, and a library. Also nearby are many shopping/dining options and more!

Pets are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.

Rent includes water, sewer, trash, and yard care.

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado

www.303rent.com

303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing

*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.

*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9431 Lou Drive have any available units?
9431 Lou Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thornton, CO.
How much is rent in Thornton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thornton Rent Report.
What amenities does 9431 Lou Drive have?
Some of 9431 Lou Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9431 Lou Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9431 Lou Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9431 Lou Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 9431 Lou Drive is pet friendly.
Does 9431 Lou Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9431 Lou Drive offers parking.
Does 9431 Lou Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9431 Lou Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9431 Lou Drive have a pool?
No, 9431 Lou Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9431 Lou Drive have accessible units?
No, 9431 Lou Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9431 Lou Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9431 Lou Drive has units with dishwashers.
