938 E. 132nd Dr

- This lovely 4 bedroom home with 3 large living rooms is just the right fit for you! It is located in the desirable Hunter's Glen subdivision of Thornton.



Both front and back yards are professionally landscaped and there is a sizeable deck just off the dining room, perfect for entertaining or enjoying the evening air.



Inside, you will find a dramatic vaulted ceiling, a beautiful fireplace,hardwood floors in the kitchen and dining room, central air-conditioning, a fully finished basement, and so much more!



The floorplan is open and airy and there are lots of windows to keep it light and bright.



(These photos are old, but still a good representation. Will update ASAP)



