938 E. 132nd Dr
Last updated May 4 2019 at 10:44 AM

938 E. 132nd Dr

938 East 132nd Drive · No Longer Available
Location

938 East 132nd Drive, Thornton, CO 80241

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
- This lovely 4 bedroom home with 3 large living rooms is just the right fit for you! It is located in the desirable Hunter's Glen subdivision of Thornton.

Both front and back yards are professionally landscaped and there is a sizeable deck just off the dining room, perfect for entertaining or enjoying the evening air.

Inside, you will find a dramatic vaulted ceiling, a beautiful fireplace,hardwood floors in the kitchen and dining room, central air-conditioning, a fully finished basement, and so much more!

The floorplan is open and airy and there are lots of windows to keep it light and bright.

(These photos are old, but still a good representation. Will update ASAP)

(RLNE3236402)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

