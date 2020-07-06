9086 Emerson Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

Great 3 Bed 2 Bath in Thornton! - Great 3 Bed, 2 Bath Brick House in Thornton is ready for immediate move-in.



A Ranch style gem, this Home features fresh paint, newly remodeled bathroom, and large bedrooms. The newly remodeled kitchen features new cabinets, new countertops, and new tile backsplash. Storage is made simple with large walk in closets and ample space. Property is rounded out by a large fenced in backyard, in-unit washer and dryer and attached garage.



Provides easy access to I-25, Washington st, and 104th ave. Near numerous RTD Routes. Pets are Negotiable.



Applicants are required to complete a rental application and authorize a $50 credit and background check.



Call today for your showing!

(720) 673-4882

No Cats Allowed



