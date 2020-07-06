All apartments in Thornton
9086 Emerson Street
9086 Emerson Street

9086 Emerson Street · No Longer Available
Location

9086 Emerson Street, Thornton, CO 80229
South Thornton

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Great 3 Bed 2 Bath in Thornton! - Great 3 Bed, 2 Bath Brick House in Thornton is ready for immediate move-in.

A Ranch style gem, this Home features fresh paint, newly remodeled bathroom, and large bedrooms. The newly remodeled kitchen features new cabinets, new countertops, and new tile backsplash. Storage is made simple with large walk in closets and ample space. Property is rounded out by a large fenced in backyard, in-unit washer and dryer and attached garage.

Provides easy access to I-25, Washington st, and 104th ave. Near numerous RTD Routes. Pets are Negotiable.

Applicants are required to complete a rental application and authorize a $50 credit and background check.

Call today for your showing!
(720) 673-4882
rentAWpm.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5703942)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

