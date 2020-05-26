8972 Fox Dr #10-201

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Beautiful top floor condo, view, 1 car garage - This top floor condo is spacious and bright. The patio is facing the open space on the north and offers nice mountain views. Built in 2002, the interior and appliances are all in great shape. There is a walk-in closet in the master bedroom along with it's own soaking tub in the bathroom. Includes washer and dryer and also 1 car detached garage. New paint colors inside, pictures show old colors.



For pets additional deposit $500/each. No large dogs over 50lbs. Call for details.



Utilities Included: water sewer trash

Tenant puts electric and gas in own name.

Occupancy limit 2

Available now- 1 year lease.



(RLNE5743394)