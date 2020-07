Amenities

Clean and well kept main floor Condo in Thornton - This main floor condo offers 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Spacious kitchen open to dining area and living room with wood burning fireplace. Washer and Dryer in unit. This unit comes with 2 reserved parking spaces, storage unit and small patio area. Community Pool and Tennis Courts. Close to shopping and highways. Call today to schedule a showing 303-466-6340.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5870293)